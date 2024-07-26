Elderly man, 78, reported missing, later found dead in Ghim Moh HDB flat

An elderly man was found dead in a HDB flat at Blk 17 Ghim Moh Road.

A resident living in the same block told Mothership that she saw "a lot of forensics and police" at the residential unit at on Jul. 25.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they discovered a case of unnatural death involving a 78-year-old man in the unit at about 3pm.

They had been following up on a missing persons report, SPF said.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Maps