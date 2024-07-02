Back

Body found in S'pore River: 21-year-old man charged with causing death of another man, 33, by allegedly pushing him

The 33-year-old passed away due to "drowning", according to court documents.

Winnie Li | July 02, 2024, 03:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 21-year-old Indian national, Legha Pawan, was charged with causing death by rash act on Jul. 2 after he allegedly pushed a 33-year-old man on the chest at the riverside along Singapore River in front of Merchant Court and Clarke Quay Central Mall at about 10:15pm on Jun. 30.

As a result, the 33-year-old man allegedly fell backwards, hit the back of his head on the edge of the steps leading to the river, and fell into the river.

The 33-year-old eventually died due to "drowning", according to the accused's charge sheet seen by Mothership.

The charge sheet did not disclose what happened before the accused allegedly pushed the victim.

Lianhe Zaobao reported the two men supposedly got caught up in a dispute before the incident took place.

SCDF divers retrieved body from Singapore River

The Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance regarding the victim, who had fallen into the waters of the Singapore River, on Jun. 30 at 10:15pm.

Around the same time, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also received a call for water rescue assistance.

As there were no signs of the victim upon SCDF's arrival, divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search.

The divers subsequently retrieved the victim's body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

The police subsequently arrested the accused on Jul. 1 through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

If convicted, the accused could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Related stories

Top images via Xiaohongshu & Google Maps

'Fiercer' Paris Olympics attire for M'sia unveiled after ex-design derided as ugly & cheap-looking

Fierce.

July 02, 2024, 07:16 PM

2 S’pore artists share what keeps them going despite ‘stigma of instability’

Passion can pay the bills.

July 02, 2024, 06:55 PM

Inter-ministerial Committee to share recommendations for S'pore's anti-money laundering regime in Q4

It will share its full findings and recommendations.

July 02, 2024, 06:23 PM

Is it painful? Are the results permanent? S’pore eye doctor of 20 years answers questions on laser vision correction.

Eye-opening insights.

July 02, 2024, 05:56 PM

S'pore condo security guards try to stop car from reversing out, driver scolds 'You can f**k me?'

A police report was filed by the security guards.

July 02, 2024, 04:56 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill: Over 700 volunteers deployed to patrol beaches, report oil sightings

Volunteers may be mobilised for the final stage of the clean-up when it's safe to do so.

July 02, 2024, 04:55 PM

43 people, aged 34 to 82, arrested for suspected involvement in illegal remote betting operations

A joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysia Police from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2024.

July 02, 2024, 04:13 PM

Local & imported fish safe for consumption following Pasir Panjang oil spill: Grace Fu

Singapore's water supply has not been disrupted, she added.

July 02, 2024, 03:24 PM

M'sian eatery with mini bowls from S$1.90 opens at SingPost Centre

Yum.

July 02, 2024, 03:04 PM

Oil spill risk cannot be completely eliminated, agencies ready to respond: Chee Hong Tat

The agencies will continue to update and improve their SOPs and contingency plans.

July 02, 2024, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.