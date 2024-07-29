Man, 27, arrested for allegedly setting fire to posters at HDB void deck at Tampines

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to damage property by fire.

He will be charged in court on Jul. 29, according to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release.

Burn marks were found on posters

A series of posters put up by the Town Council were found to have been burnt.

SPF said they were alerted to this on Jul. 25 at around 8:20am.

The posters were near the lift landing of a residential block along Tampines Avenue 9.

Burn marks were also found on the walls at the staircase landing and rubbish chute.

Two other police reports were also received regarding similar cases at the same block on Jul. 26 and Jul. 27 respectively.

Officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the man through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Jul. 28.

A lighter which was purportedly used to set the fire was seized as a case exhibit, said the police.

Man will be charged on Jul. 29

The man will be charged in court on Jul. 29 with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

If found guilty, he is liable to an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top image via SPF.