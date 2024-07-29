Back

Man, 27, arrested for allegedly setting fire to posters at HDB void deck at Tampines

One of the posters was a warning for residents to not smoke at the void deck.

Amber Tay | July 29, 2024, 09:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to damage property by fire.

He will be charged in court on Jul. 29, according to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release.

Burn marks were found on posters

A series of posters put up by the Town Council were found to have been burnt.

SPF said they were alerted to this on Jul. 25 at around 8:20am.

The posters were near the lift landing of a residential block along Tampines Avenue 9.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

Burn marks were also found on the walls at the staircase landing and rubbish chute.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

Two other police reports were also received regarding similar cases at the same block on Jul. 26 and Jul. 27 respectively.

Officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the man through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Jul. 28.

A lighter which was purportedly used to set the fire was seized as a case exhibit, said the police.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

Man will be charged on Jul. 29

The man will be charged in court on Jul. 29 with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

If found guilty, he is liable to an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top image via SPF.

S'porean Izaac Quek, 18, knocked out of Paris Olympics after table tennis men’s singles defeat

He fought tooth and nail in his Olympics debut match.

July 28, 2024, 09:10 PM

S'porean Zeng Jian, 27, advances to table tennis women's singles round of 32 at Paris Olympics

Team Singapore.

July 28, 2024, 08:12 PM

'Why didn't they get blown away by the typhoon?': Godiva Taiwan staff curses people redeeming free chocolate

The chocolate brand has since apologised.

July 28, 2024, 07:11 PM

At least S$10.6 million lost to bank & government official impersonation scams in Jun. 2024

There has been a recent uptick in government official impersonation scams, said the authorities.

July 28, 2024, 06:11 PM

Motorcyclists escort lone tyre rolling on BKE across 4 lanes & into bushes to prevent accident

Teamwork makes the dream work.

July 28, 2024, 05:41 PM

Hong Kong clinches 3rd-ever gold medal in Olympics

Vivian Kong Man Wai is also Hong Kong's first female fencer to win the gold medal at the Olympics.

July 28, 2024, 04:23 PM

K-pop group Mamamoo's Solar sings 'Home' during S'pore concert

NDP is coming.

July 28, 2024, 03:33 PM

Robert Downey Jr. returns to MCU as Dr. Doom

Wow.

July 28, 2024, 03:11 PM

Man, 27, crashes car into traffic light, tries to escape on foot during police chase in Toa Payoh

The man and his passenger were arrested for suspected drug-related and other offences

July 28, 2024, 02:37 PM

Ang Mo Kio café has mochi pancakes & waffles from S$4.50

Pancakes or waffles?

July 28, 2024, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.