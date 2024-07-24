Back

Man, 60, drives at 111km/h on West Coast Highway & gets caught by red light camera's dual function, gets fine & driving disqualification

He had exceeded the speed limit by 41km/h.

Seri Mazliana | July 24, 2024, 05:35 PM

A 60-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to a S$2,000 fine and disqualified from driving for 15 months on Jul. 3 for speeding on the West Coast Highway in April 2024.

In a news release on Jul. 24, police said he had exceeded the speed limit by 41km/h when the offence was captured by a camera.

The case is also the first prosecution in court for a speeding violation captured by the speed enforcement function in a red light camera.

According to the police, a red light camera along the West Coast Highway junction captured a car running a red light at around 12:40pm on Apr. 9.

The driver had also driven at a speed of 111kmh, which went beyond the road speed limit of 70kmh.

Penalties

The man was charged and convicted in court for dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Those found guilty of dangerous driving may be fined up to S$5,000, imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both.

Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

The speed enforcement function in red light cameras had been progressively launched at various locations from Apr. 1, 2024.

Since then, over 5,000 speeding violations have since been recorded by such cameras, said the police.

The police said it takes a serious view of motorists who engage in egregious driving behaviour, including speeding and running the red light, and added that it "will not hesitate" to take firm action.

Top photo via Google Maps

