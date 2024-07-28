K-pop group Mamamoo's Solar sings 'Home' during S'pore concert

Solar, a member of the K-pop girl group Mamamoo, sang the National Day classic track "Home" during her concert in Singapore on Jul. 27.
The surprise segment took place during her show at the Capitol Theatre, as TikTok user @tsukiko_97 shared.
This isn't the first time she — along with her fellow group members — has shown appreciation for Singapore and our culture.
Before their concert here last year, the quartet made their rounds around our island, strolling around the City Hall area.
In November, Solar was here with fellow Mamamoo member Moonbyul for their concert, where they showed off their Singlish expertise with phrases such as "paiseh la".
Swee.
More Singlish-loving K-pop idols
