M'sian woman, 25, found dead, suspect in murder case is police officer, 26, her alleged boyfriend

She was found dead at an oil palm plantation, several days after being reported missing.

Amber Tay | July 17, 2024, 12:23 AM

A 25-year-old Malaysian woman who went missing a week prior is suspected to have been murdered by her alleged boyfriend.

Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, who worked at a rental car company, went missing on Jul. 10 after delivering a rental car to her customer in Taman Universiti, Tanjung Malim.

She was found dead at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang at around 6pm on Jul. 15.

The 26-year-old male suspect, who is a police officer, was arrested that evening.

He has been remanded for seven days until Jul. 22 to assist in a murder investigation, as reported by The Star and Sinar Harian.

Suspect worked in the police force

The alleged boyfriend of Nur Farah Kartini is a lance corporal from the Slim River police station and worked in the police force for approximately five years.

He reportedly told the police where the offence was committed during the investigation, according to The Star.

A bright student with a 4.0 GPA

Nur Farah Kartini had recently graduated with a Bachelor of Education (multimedia), according to screenshots of her Facebook posts uploaded by user Mohd Fadli Salleh.

One of the Facebook posts, dated November 2023, showed her celebrating her graduation from her university with a 4.0 GPA.

Netizens in the comments section mourned the loss of a bright soul and wished peace for the deceased.

Top image via Mohd Fadli Salleh Facebook.

