M'sia woman, 35, arrested for alleged cyberbullying linked to suicide of TikToker, 29

A 35-year-old woman in Malaysia has been arrested to assist in the investigation of the alleged suicide of a 29-year-old Malaysian TikTok influencer, Rajeswary Appahu, who was reportedly subjected to cyberbullying and threats.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested in Rawang, Selangor, at 1:45am on Monday (Jul. 8), Malay Mail and The Star reported.

Threats, intimidation, abusive & vulgar language

The arrest was after a 39-year-old man lodged a police report concerning two TikTok videos reportedly containing threats, intimidation, and abusive and vulgar language against Rajeswary, who was known as "Esha" online.

Her content included beauty tips and general positivity.

Sentul District Police Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said that the two videos have since been removed.

The complainant, however, was able to provide investigators with screenshots of the videos.

The suspect was remanded for three days from Monday (Jul. 8) to Wednesday (Jul. 10) to assist in the investigation under sections of the Penal Code which govern criminal intimidation, improper use of network facilities and insulting behaviour.

Death, sexual assaults, cyber-bullied

Rajeswary was found dead at her condominium last Friday (Jul. 5), a day after she filed a police report on death and sexual assault threats she received through cyber bullying.

Her death has led to more conversations about cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the issue of cyberbullying on social media will be presented to the Cabinet on Friday (Jul. 12), Bernama reported.

The discussion will also include legal implications of cyberbullying.

"If you are brave enough to speak, be brave enough to show your face."

Fahmi, who attended Rajeswary's funeral on Sunday (Jul. 7), said that one of the issues in dealing with cyberbullying is the anonymity of the bullies, as most would use fake accounts when carrying out their acts.

Fahmi said the ministry has been in talks with TikTok, which expressed its willingness to work with the government.

"If you are brave enough to speak, be brave enough to show your face. Hiding behind a fake account is a sign that something is wrong," said Fahmi.

