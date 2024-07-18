M’sia man allegedly stabs housemate, escapes from 5th floor window, falls, breaks hips

A man in Malaysia was sent to hospital after allegedly stabbing his housemate on Jul. 17 and breaking his hip in the escape.

11 stab wounds on victim's body

Petaling Jaya police chief Shahrulnizam Jaafar said in a statement cited by Malaysian media that a member of the public notified police of the incident on Jul. 17 at 5:45am.

The victim was found bleeding on the floor of a fifth-floor unit in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya.

Shahrulnizam said that paramedics who arrived at the scene found 11 stab wounds on the victim's body.

Suspect allegedly jumped out of 5th-floor window

"Meanwhile, the suspect, who we believe was attempting to escape by jumping out the kitchen window on the fifth floor, broke his hip and injured his right rib," Shahrulnizam added.

Both the suspect and the victim were sent to hospital for treatment.

Police also seized a knife from the scene, which is believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Further checks indicated that the suspect had no prior police records, Shahrulnizam noted.

"So far, the motive appears to be an argument while both were drunk," he said.

Top image from Petaling Jaya Police Department / Facebook