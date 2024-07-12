M'sia man claims friend who offered free trip to Bangkok betrayed him to human traffickers in Myanmar

A man in Malaysia claimed that he was a victim of human trafficking to Myanmar by a friend who offered him an all-expense paid trip to Bangkok, Thailand.

The 37-year-old man, who wanted to be known as Law, said his friend whom he had known for 10 years, invited him to Bangkok for a religious festival and vacation, as shared on a Facebook Live by Harapandaily.

Instead, he was tortured for two months in Myanmar.

All-paid expenses

The following is what Law claimed happened to him.

Law and his friend had not interacted for some time before the invitation, which was extended in April 2024.

The friend assured Law that he would cover all the expenses during the trip.

Law accepted the invitation, without questioning the lack of a return ticket home. He took a flight to Bangkok on May 7.

Upon arrival, his friend brought him to a car and gave him a bottle of water to drink, causing Law to pass out.

Found himself on a boat, beaten up

When he woke up, Law found himself on a boat heading to an unknown location, which he would later learn was Mae Sot village on the border of Myanmar and Thailand.

There, he arrived at a house with four Chinese nationals and a Malaysian man, who were fellow hostages.

The kidnappers asked Law to contact his wife and demanded a ransom of RM50,000 (S$14,400).

In the two months he was held hostage, Law said he was beaten with sticks and metal rods.

The men also slit Law's left wrist and neck.

Law said there were other hostages in the house aside from him.

Met a Myanmar soldier who could speak Bahasa Melayu

Fortunately, Law was able to escape from the syndicate and met a Myanmar soldier who could speak Bahasa Melayu.

Law did not explain how he was able to escape, but said he was protected by the Myanmar soldier before managing to contact representatives of the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO).

MHO secretary-general Hishamuddin Hashim said they asked the soldier to keep Law safe while they were negotiating with the Myanmar authorities to bring him home.

They were also worried that Law might be in danger if he was moved to another place.

MHO said they also received a report from Law's wife about his disappearance and that the syndicate had demanded a ransom in exchange for his return.

MHO said they told Law's wife not to pay the syndicate as there is a likelihood of deceit and there is no guarantee that Law would return.

"Don't easily trust anyone"

The MHO later took Law back to Bangkok before returning with him to Kuala Lumpur.

Law said he tried to contact his friend who took him to Bangkok, but was unable to as his phone number was no longer active.

Law's wife, who wanted to be known as Madam Law, reminded the public not to easily trust others, even close friends.

"Don't easily trust anyone. Not everyone is good. We'll never know their intentions, we'll never know their heart. Only your family can be trusted," said Madam Law, expressing gratitude that her husband was able to return safely.

Top image via Harapandaily/Facebook.