Back

Cyberbully fined S$29, family of late M'sian influencer, who allegedly took own life, demanding justice

She was charged under the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum penalty of RM100 (S$29).

Ruth Chai | July 21, 2024, 05:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian woman, 35, was fined RM100 (S$29) in a case linked to the alleged suicide of Malaysian influencer, Rajeswary Appahu, 29, better known as "Esha".

This was allegedly after Esha was subjected to cyberbullying and threats.

Shalini Periasamy was one of the two persons charged on Jul. 16.

She pleaded guilty to using vulgar language on TikTok with the intent to incite anger to disrupt peace.

She was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum penalty of RM100.

The other accused, lorry driver B. Sathiskumar, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of posting lewd comments on TikTok on Jun. 30 at 10.12pm, using the “@dulal_brothers_360” profile with the intention to annoy others, The Star reported.

He faces a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$14,400), imprisonment of up to one year, or both, with an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continued after conviction.

He also faces a second charge of posting lewd comments with the intention to outrage the modesty of Rajeswary's mother R. Puspa.

The case

Rajeswary was found dead at her condominium on Jul. 5, a day after she filed a police report about death and sexual assault threats she had received as a result of cyber bullying.

Her death has led to more conversations about cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the issue of cyberbullying on social media will be presented to the Cabinet on Jul. 12, Bernama reported.

The discussion will also include legal implications of cyberbullying.

Family demands justice

Rajeswary's mother, Puspa, 56, called for harsher penalties for cyberbullying, following Shalini's fine.

She argued that those responsible for her daughter's suicide should be imprisoned rather than simply fined, Malaymail reported.

Shalini was seen smirking and posing for cameras while exiting court.

“It breaks my heart that Shalini smiled and walked out confidently," Puspa said.

"The ones who did wrong walk free, and the ones who did right are buried," the mother added.

Malaysian Cabinet to take steps to tackle issue

In the wake of Rajeswary's death, many have called for stricter laws and regulations towards cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Fahmi hinted that "very firm" action will be taken against social media platforms within "the next few days", FMT reported.

This was necessary as more Malaysians are grappling with social media issues, such as scams, the dissemination of fake news and cyberbullying, which have led to suicides, he said.

Fahmi had expressed his disappointment over Shalini's RM100 fine, and believed that it would not serve as a deterrent to cyberbullying, New Straits Times reported.

"This is a very concerning attitude, and I am very disappointed with the fine, which seems very small," he said.

"From now on, all social media platforms must take responsibility," he added.

Related story

Top photo via Fahmi Fadzil/X and Msia_Update/X

K-pop girl group Aespa at Plaza Singapura, 6 floors of mall packed with fans

Su-su-su-supernova.

July 21, 2024, 05:03 PM

60th anniversary of Old Master Q Lao Fu Zi exhibition now on at Temenggong Road colonial house

From Jul. 21-27, 2024.

July 21, 2024, 04:18 PM

Woman, 25 & man, 42, both S'poreans, jailed in Vietnam for stealing LV & Gucci bags & purses

They planned to sell the ill-gotten goods in Singapore.

July 21, 2024, 03:13 PM

Chain collision along ECP near Marina Bay area, NDP rehearsal fireworks in background

Fire in the sky.

July 21, 2024, 02:35 PM

3 fatal traffic accidents at Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay & Bukit Batok on Jul. 20, 2024

The fatalities involved a male van driver, a female motorcyclist, and a female pedestrian.

July 21, 2024, 01:11 PM

Urban gardener successfully grows rock melon & watermelon along HDB corridor

Impressive.

July 21, 2024, 12:55 PM

Four Star offering 50% off storewide from Jul. 24-28 for flagship store warehouse sale

Enjoy free delivery, up to 15 years of warranty and other perks.

July 21, 2024, 12:21 PM

Bedok stall selling mahjong mooncakes at S$30.80 per set for Mid-Autumn Festival

Not for playing.

July 21, 2024, 11:49 AM

'A close friend of S'pore': PM Wong sends condolences to Vietnamese people, family of late communist party leader

Nguyen Phu Trong died on Jul. 19 at age 80 due to "old age and severe illness".

July 21, 2024, 11:30 AM

Abu Mubarak hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C' after 12 people fell ill

The food hygiene grade downgrade will be reviewed in 12 months.

July 21, 2024, 10:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.