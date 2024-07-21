Cyberbully fined S$29, family of late M'sian influencer, who allegedly took own life, demanding justice

A Malaysian woman, 35, was fined RM100 (S$29) in a case linked to the alleged suicide of Malaysian influencer, Rajeswary Appahu, 29, better known as "Esha".

This was allegedly after Esha was subjected to cyberbullying and threats.

Shalini Periasamy was one of the two persons charged on Jul. 16.

She pleaded guilty to using vulgar language on TikTok with the intent to incite anger to disrupt peace.

She was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum penalty of RM100.

The other accused, lorry driver B. Sathiskumar, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of posting lewd comments on TikTok on Jun. 30 at 10.12pm, using the “@dulal_brothers_360” profile with the intention to annoy others, The Star reported.

He faces a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$14,400), imprisonment of up to one year, or both, with an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continued after conviction.

He also faces a second charge of posting lewd comments with the intention to outrage the modesty of Rajeswary's mother R. Puspa.

The case

Rajeswary was found dead at her condominium on Jul. 5, a day after she filed a police report about death and sexual assault threats she had received as a result of cyber bullying.

Her death has led to more conversations about cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the issue of cyberbullying on social media will be presented to the Cabinet on Jul. 12, Bernama reported.

The discussion will also include legal implications of cyberbullying.

Family demands justice

Rajeswary's mother, Puspa, 56, called for harsher penalties for cyberbullying, following Shalini's fine.

She argued that those responsible for her daughter's suicide should be imprisoned rather than simply fined, Malaymail reported.

Shalini was seen smirking and posing for cameras while exiting court.

“It breaks my heart that Shalini smiled and walked out confidently," Puspa said.

"The ones who did wrong walk free, and the ones who did right are buried," the mother added.

Malaysian Cabinet to take steps to tackle issue

In the wake of Rajeswary's death, many have called for stricter laws and regulations towards cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Fahmi hinted that "very firm" action will be taken against social media platforms within "the next few days", FMT reported.

This was necessary as more Malaysians are grappling with social media issues, such as scams, the dissemination of fake news and cyberbullying, which have led to suicides, he said.

Fahmi had expressed his disappointment over Shalini's RM100 fine, and believed that it would not serve as a deterrent to cyberbullying, New Straits Times reported.

"This is a very concerning attitude, and I am very disappointed with the fine, which seems very small," he said.

"From now on, all social media platforms must take responsibility," he added.

Related story

Top photo via Fahmi Fadzil/X and Msia_Update/X