Back

M'sian coast guard detains oil tanker involved in collision near Pedra Branca

An oil spill was detected at the site of the collision.

Hannah Martens | July 22, 2024, 12:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Malaysian coast guard has detained an oil tanker involved in a collision with another ship near Pedra Branca.

On Jul. 21, it shared in a statement on Facebook that it had detained the Sāo Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker, the Ceres I, after it left the site of the Jul. 19 collision.

Collision

On Jul. 19, a Singapore-flagged tanker, the Hafnia Nile and the Ceres I collided about 55km northeast of Pedra Branca, causing both ships to catch fire.

The Republic of Singapore Navy vessel picked up all 22 crew from the Hafnia Nile.

A Singapore-flagged supply vessel in the vicinity picked up 14 crew members from Ceres 1.

Two were evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

26 crew remained on board, conducting fire-fighting operations.

Detained

In a statement on Facebook, the Malaysian coast guard said it discovered that the Ceres I left the scene of the collision on Jul. 21.

On Jul. 22, an offshore patrol vessel belonging to the Malaysian coast guard successfully located and detained the tanker and two tugboats.

Based on reports, the tanker and tugboats were found 28 nautical miles northeast of Tioman Island.

The two tugboats were suspected of being involved in the Ceres I's departure from the collision site.

The Malaysian Maritime Authority will carry out further investigations of the incident.

The coast guard's air survey results also revealed traces of an oil spill at the location of the incident.

The Malaysian Department of Environment has been informed of this discovery and will monitor the issue.

Top photo Malaysian coast guard/Facebook

S'porean man suffers big blisters on back from cupping during S$574 massage package in JB

Luckily we can't look at our own back.

July 22, 2024, 12:00 PM

Japanese Garden in Jurong to reopen in Sep. 2024 with S'pore's largest water lily collection

It will also feature scenic boardwalks and curated gardens.

July 22, 2024, 11:50 AM

Pomeranian puppy goes missing at Sembawang, owner offering S$1,800 for safe return

:'(

July 22, 2024, 09:46 AM

US President Joe Biden quits 2024 presidential race

He endorsed Kamala Harris, the current U.S. Vice President.

July 22, 2024, 03:04 AM

Police officer shot dead in Bangkok standoff with man who took his own children hostage

He was shot multiple times in his chest and left hand.

July 21, 2024, 09:46 PM

HDB resident grows 1.22kg Japanese rock melon along corridor, shares tips on getting sweet fruit

The Singapore climate is agreeable enough to grow melons.

July 21, 2024, 09:07 PM

MyRepublic network outage affects over 45,000 users

The outage appears to have started at about 3am.

July 21, 2024, 06:41 PM

S$5 million Toto top prize for National Day draw on Friday, Aug. 2

Could be you.

July 21, 2024, 06:24 PM

Cyberbully fined S$29, family of late M'sian influencer, who allegedly took own life, demanding justice

She was charged under the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum penalty of RM100 (S$29).

July 21, 2024, 05:32 PM

K-pop girl group Aespa at Plaza Singapura, 6 floors of mall packed with fans

Su-su-su-supernova.

July 21, 2024, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.