M'sian coast guard detains oil tanker involved in collision near Pedra Branca

The Malaysian coast guard has detained an oil tanker involved in a collision with another ship near Pedra Branca.

On Jul. 21, it shared in a statement on Facebook that it had detained the Sāo Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker, the Ceres I, after it left the site of the Jul. 19 collision.

Collision

On Jul. 19, a Singapore-flagged tanker, the Hafnia Nile and the Ceres I collided about 55km northeast of Pedra Branca, causing both ships to catch fire.

The Republic of Singapore Navy vessel picked up all 22 crew from the Hafnia Nile.

A Singapore-flagged supply vessel in the vicinity picked up 14 crew members from Ceres 1.

Two were evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

26 crew remained on board, conducting fire-fighting operations.

Detained

In a statement on Facebook, the Malaysian coast guard said it discovered that the Ceres I left the scene of the collision on Jul. 21.

On Jul. 22, an offshore patrol vessel belonging to the Malaysian coast guard successfully located and detained the tanker and two tugboats.

Based on reports, the tanker and tugboats were found 28 nautical miles northeast of Tioman Island.

The two tugboats were suspected of being involved in the Ceres I's departure from the collision site.

The Malaysian Maritime Authority will carry out further investigations of the incident.

The coast guard's air survey results also revealed traces of an oil spill at the location of the incident.

The Malaysian Department of Environment has been informed of this discovery and will monitor the issue.

Top photo Malaysian coast guard/Facebook