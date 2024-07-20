Back

M'sian man, 32, caught trying to leave S'pore illegally by hiding in lorry

The driver was also arrested for being an accomplice.

Daniel Seow | July 20, 2024, 03:11 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian man was caught trying to leave Singapore illegally in the cargo compartment of a lorry on Friday (Jul. 19), according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Both he and the driver were arrested.

Caught hiding in lorry

At around 12pm, ICA officers at Tuas checkpoint stopped a Malaysia-registered lorry that was leaving Singapore and directed it for further checks.

Image from ICA.

While checking the lorry, they found Mohamad Izuwan, 32, hiding inside the cargo compartment.

Image from ICA.

He did not have any travel documents with him.

Both he and the 44-year-old Malaysian driver, Ramesh Munusamy, were arrested.

Image from ICA.

They were subsequently charged in court on Jul. 20.

Driver also charged as an accomplice

Court documents showed that Izuwan was charged with failing to present his Malaysian passport to ICA officers before departing Singapore, while Ramesh was charged with abetting his departure, The Straits Times reported.

ICA emphasised that it takes a serious view of attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally and will not hesitate to prosecute such offenders.

Tuas checkpoint commander Leong Mun Cheong said, “This detection is a testament to our officers’ vigilance and commitment in safeguarding Singapore’s borders."

He added that ICA will continue to maintain vigilance and conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.

Top image from ICA

Republicans, with right ears bandaged, show support for Trump as he formally accepts GOP nomination

Newest trend after the diapers.

July 20, 2024, 02:22 PM

SingCert warns of ‘ongoing phishing campaign’ targeting those hit by global IT outage by offering help

Examples include phishing emails and calls impersonating CrowdStrike support.

July 20, 2024, 01:37 PM

Crow attack in Tampines HDB estate leaves woman, 59, with bleeding scalp

3 others were attacked on the same day.

July 20, 2024, 01:07 PM

Changi Airport check-in operations back to normal for most affected airlines after global IT shutdown

A small number of airlines will still require manual check-in.

July 20, 2024, 12:09 PM

About 185 HDB car parks affected by global IT outage, barriers lifted for motorists to go through

11 of URA's car parks were also affected.

July 20, 2024, 11:28 AM

Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong dies at 80

Trong recently hosted Presidents Xi and Biden.

July 20, 2024, 11:20 AM

Simonboy & Simongirl exchange Simonvows at Simonbanquet

In front of 59 tables filled with Simonguests.

July 19, 2024, 11:35 PM

Man at India airport gets handwritten boarding pass during worldwide IT shut down

Back to simpler times.

July 19, 2024, 06:42 PM

S'pore boy, 19, dies after seizure at home in 2020, parents sue hospital for S$900,000

The parents claimed the hospital was negligent.

July 19, 2024, 06:18 PM

S'pore Ah Pek style slippers sold for S$1,645 in Saudi Arabia

High fashion indeed.

July 19, 2024, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.