M'sia woman shocked to find 2 months worth of cash savings destroyed by termites

Oh no.

Keyla Supharta | July 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

A woman in Malaysia was in for a shock when she found two months' worth of cash savings belonging to her mother were destroyed by termites.

Taking to TikTok, the woman shared a video showing a pile of banknotes, ranging from RM1 (S$0.29) to RM50 (S$14.35), which had visible damage from the termites.

Screenshot via @madam_mama06/TikTok.

The woman could be heard sobbing in the background as she inspected the damage caused by the pests.

Termites consumed banknotes with larger value

For some reason, the insects did not appear to have eaten the bills with smaller values, the woman noted in a caption.

Instead, they opted to consume the notes with a larger denomination instead.

Screenshot via @madam_mama06/TikTok.

You can watch the full video here:

@madam_mama06Moga Allah swt gantikan rezeki utk my mom yg berlipat kali gandaa....♬ Crying, Woman - Authentic Sound Effects

Will exchange damaged banknotes

In a separate video, the woman shared that they have been saving their money the same way for many years and always managed to retrieve the money in good condition.

This time, however, the money was attacked by termites less than two months after they started saving.

The woman said she would be taking the damaged banknotes to the bank to try and exchange them.

Top image via @madam_mama06/TikTok.

