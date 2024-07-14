6 men in KL run call centre scam targeting S'poreans, arrested in M'sia police raid

71 suspects have been arrested by the Malaysian police during an operation to bust fraudulent call centres, China Press reported.

Two raids were carried out within a day.

Two call centres busted

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Malaysian police said that six men, aged between 18 and 29, were arrested for operating a fraudulent call centre out of two units in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

They would create fake accounts on platforms such as Instagram on the pretext of "making friends". They would eventually persuade victims to create an investment account and invest in a scheme called "charlesa.biz".

This scam targets Singaporeans, the police said.

For these six individuals, they received a monthly salary of RM3,000 (S$858) each, plus 10 per cent commission on the amount the victims "invested".

Laptops, mobile phones, access cards and luxury watches were among the items seized from this operation.

In a separate raid that took place on the same day, police also arrested a total of 65 persons of various nationalities, aged between 20 and 50 years old.

Police said that this scam involved getting investors to open Forex investment accounts and conduct investment transactions on the websites provided by them.

Top photo via China Press