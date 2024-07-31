Back

Ice cream chain withdraws Pei Pa Koa flavour after M’sia health ministry highlights restrictions

The cough syrup is registered as a traditional medicine.

Seri Mazliana | July 31, 2024, 04:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia has banned the sale of ice cream mixed with the Pei Pa Koa cough syrup on Jul. 30.

In a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Jul. 30, the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) said that the cough syrup is a controlled substance and should not be combined with other edible foods for safety.

The move follows an announcement by Malaysian ice cream brand Inside Scoop, which launched a new ice cream flavour infused with the cough syrup from Chinese medicine manufacturer Nin Jiom on Jul. 29.

All sales and marketing ordered to stop

In their post, KKM said that its officers had confirmed through on-site inspections that an ice cream chain had been selling the Pei Pa Koa-infused ice cream at its premises.

However, they did not name the ice cream chain.

KKM said that the cough syrup is registered as a traditional medicine, with contraindications for pregnant women.

"As such, all premises involved in the sale of this product are ordered to immediately cease the sale of such products for the safety of consumers and the public," the health ministry wrote.

KKM has also ordered all marketing efforts pertaining to the ice cream flavour to stop, including on social media and e-commerce platforms.

It urged the Malaysian food industry to remain responsible and ensure that food sales comply with local laws.

"The public is also advised to be mindful of food safety issues and to be cautious when buying food items that may be mixed with unacceptable or unsafe ingredients," KKM added.

Those found guilty of the adulteration of edible items with medicines under Section 13B(2) of the Malaysia's Food Act may face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$5,827), or both.

Ice cream brand apologises, discontinues ice cream

Inside Scoop has since recalled and discontinued the ice cream flavour at all outlets across Malaysia.

A check by Mothership on their website on Jul. 30 showed that the product could no longer be found.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 30, the ice cream chain said that they have decided to do so immediately following advice from KKM.

They apologised to customers and assured that refunds are underway for those who have purchased the flavour online.

Top photos via Cap Ibu dan Anak - Nin Jiom Malaysia/Facebook & Canva

Nakhon Kitchen in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is suspended from Jul. 30 to Aug. 12, 2024.

August 01, 2024, 10:05 AM

Tommy Koh 'not convinced' by Income Insurance's reasons for sale to German insurer

"Income is not a loss making company in need of rescue," he said. 

August 01, 2024, 10:03 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew secures top 16 spot at Paris Olympics

Let's go.

August 01, 2024, 09:42 AM

US-S'pore bilateral relationship in 'excellent shape': PM Wong on visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Part of a wider trip to the Asian and Southeast Asian region.

August 01, 2024, 01:46 AM

2 decades after completion, Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol opening on Aug. 15, 2024

Finally.

August 01, 2024, 12:00 AM

ByteDance office food poisoning: Caterers Yun Hai Yao & Pu Tien Services suspended until further notice

17 people were hospitalised and are currently stable.

July 31, 2024, 11:56 PM

Kim Jong Un weighs 140kg, North Korea govt looking for obesity medicine

The issues are likely to be caused by heavy drinking, smoking and stress.

July 31, 2024, 08:52 PM

Food delivery rider lane-splits on e-bike, gets sandwiched between 2 cars, crashes

The rider was able to get back onto his feet.

July 31, 2024, 06:39 PM

Food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods relocates to Tekka Place, will stay till end-Feb. 2025

The fill-a-box concept is also here to stay.

July 31, 2024, 06:31 PM

S'porean paddler Zeng Jian, 27, misses out on women's singles round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Made us proud.

July 31, 2024, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.