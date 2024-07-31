Ice cream chain withdraws Pei Pa Koa flavour after M’sia health ministry highlights restrictions

Malaysia has banned the sale of ice cream mixed with the Pei Pa Koa cough syrup on Jul. 30.

In a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Jul. 30, the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) said that the cough syrup is a controlled substance and should not be combined with other edible foods for safety.

The move follows an announcement by Malaysian ice cream brand Inside Scoop, which launched a new ice cream flavour infused with the cough syrup from Chinese medicine manufacturer Nin Jiom on Jul. 29.

All sales and marketing ordered to stop

In their post, KKM said that its officers had confirmed through on-site inspections that an ice cream chain had been selling the Pei Pa Koa-infused ice cream at its premises.

However, they did not name the ice cream chain.

KKM said that the cough syrup is registered as a traditional medicine, with contraindications for pregnant women.

"As such, all premises involved in the sale of this product are ordered to immediately cease the sale of such products for the safety of consumers and the public," the health ministry wrote.

KKM has also ordered all marketing efforts pertaining to the ice cream flavour to stop, including on social media and e-commerce platforms.

It urged the Malaysian food industry to remain responsible and ensure that food sales comply with local laws.

"The public is also advised to be mindful of food safety issues and to be cautious when buying food items that may be mixed with unacceptable or unsafe ingredients," KKM added.

Those found guilty of the adulteration of edible items with medicines under Section 13B(2) of the Malaysia's Food Act may face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$5,827), or both.

Ice cream brand apologises, discontinues ice cream

Inside Scoop has since recalled and discontinued the ice cream flavour at all outlets across Malaysia.

A check by Mothership on their website on Jul. 30 showed that the product could no longer be found.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 30, the ice cream chain said that they have decided to do so immediately following advice from KKM.

They apologised to customers and assured that refunds are underway for those who have purchased the flavour online.

