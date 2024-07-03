M'sia Good Vibes Festival cancelled due to clash with M'sia king's coronation

Malaysian music festival Good Vibes Festival 2024 has been cancelled as it clashes with the coronation of the country's king (Agong, short for Yang di-Pertuan Agong).

Large-scale performances cannot be held at the same time as the coronation

According to a post by the festival's Instagram page, Malaysia's authorities stated that large-scale performances involving international artists must not be held on July 20, 2024, and are to be rescheduled to a later date, out of respect for the king's coronation ceremony.

The organiser, Future Sound Asia, said it had decided to cancel the festival, given that it is not possible to reschedule it.

This is is due to the involvement of multiple touring acts over multiple days.

The festival had originally been scheduled for Jul. 20 and also Jul. 21.

The post added that all ticket purchases will receive a full refund through their respective payment methods.

Festival was cancelled last year after The 1975 singer kissed bandmate on stage

This is the second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

Last year it was cancelled after The 1975's singer Matt Healy called the country's government a "bunch of f**king r*tards" and kissed his bandmate on stage on the first night of the festival.

Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Digital released a statement condemning The 1975's act, saying, "The act is insulting, belittles the country's laws and has gone against Malaysians' decorum."

The 1975 was also blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

Top photo via Good Vibes Festival/Instagram