S'pore 'making good progress' on oil spill clean-up: Desmond Lee

Singapore is "making good progress" as it moves into the second phase of the oil spill clean-up response, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

Lee said on Facebook and Instagram on Jul. 6 that some oil-absorbent booms — which were previously deployed at the North-East of Singapore — have since been removed as the areas appear largely unaffected.

However, booms will continue to be deployed at Labrador Nature Reserve and West Coast Park as precautionary measures, he said.

Community support

Lee also thanked volunteers, such as those from nature and community groups, who stepped forward to help with response efforts.

He added that once the affected areas have been assessed to be safe for public, the government will see how to involve the wider community for coastal clean-ups, beach patrols, and surveys.

"This will be a safe and meaningful way for the community to contribute to the re-opening of our beaches and waters and I hope that many of you will lend your support to these efforts then," he said.

More than 1,500 people signed up as volunteers in an online form calling for assistance, while another 2,000 registered their interest to be kept updated on efforts and future volunteering opportunities.

So far, about 700 volunteers have been deployed to assist in response efforts.

They are from the Public Hygiene Council (PHC), the Friends of Marine Park, and organisations like the Singapore Veterinary Association.

Turtle eggs protected

On the hawksbill turtle nest which was found at East Coast Park nine days after the oil spill, Lee called it "encouraging news" that the park appears still conducive for turtle nesting despite the oil spill.

He added that staff from the National Parks Board (NParks) have since secured the nest to protect the eggs from predators.

They will continue to monitor nest conditions and determine an estimated hatch date, he said.

The hawksbill turtle is one of two species of marine turtles that can be found in Singapore.

A critically endangered species, it faces threats such as the loss of nesting beaches, getting caught in marine pollution like abandoned fishing nets, and getting poached for its shell and eggs.

Swimming and sea activities safe at Changi Beach

Separately, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Jul. 6 Facebook post that beachgoers can now return to Changi Beach for swimming and other water activities.

NEA said that Changi Beach has not been directly impacted by the oil spill, adding that it will be be withdrawing the Jun. 17 advisory against such water activities at Changi Beach.

"Water quality has remained normal and stable in the past week, and the bulk of oil in the sea has been removed," it noted.

