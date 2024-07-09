Makeshift chicken farm on Yishun HDB carpark rooftop shuts after complaints from residents

A makeshift chicken farm set up at a Yishun rooftop community garden in June did not receive the welcome the owner hoped for from residents.

Following complaints about noise and hygiene issues, the farm atop the Block 429 Yishun Ave 11 multi-storey carpark has been closed as of Jul. 4.

Resident disturbed by chicken crowing, finds "farm"

A resident, surnamed Chen (transliterated from Chinese), told Lianhe Zaobao that he first found out about the farm after hearing chickens crowing in the estate on Jun. 18.

Chen did not see any chickens below his block, but the next day, he came across a makeshift chicken coop at the rooftop community garden at Block 429.

The coop was built from wooden boards and had a metal wire enclosure around it.

Chen said he saw four to five chickens roaming around in the enclosure, with two others kept in a plastic storage container.

A sign had been put up with the words, "Uncle's, Aunty's Chicken Farm @ 429".

The sign, written in English and Chinese, also welcomed visitors to the "farm" and encouraged them to help feed the chickens.

However, Chen felt the methods used by the chicken breeder were "unprofessional" .

"It will be scorching hot in the afternoons for the chickens on the rooftop. Also, chickens need more space to move around, so it's cruel to confine them like this," Chen said.

Chen subsequently reported the matter to the Nee Soon Town Council.

Owner wanted to let others experience chickens

The representative for the community garden, Hu Xiumei (transliterated from Chinese) told Zaobao that the few Silkie chickens at the garden belonged to a resident who had decided to temporarily house them there.

Hu said it was meant for the viewing pleasure of the other residents, and also for educational purposes, and noted that the chickens typically do not cause trouble by flying around.

However, after receiving feedback from residents, they have advised the breeder to rehome the chickens to a more suitable site, Hu disclosed.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Nee Soon Town Council said they were informed that the chickens have been relocated to a private farm on Jul. 4.

Chicken rearing not allowed in HDB flats

In November 2022, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How noted in Parliament that authorities had received around 2,400 and 1,700 pieces of feedback about chickens in Housing and Development Board (HDB) and private residential estates respectively, from 2017 to 2021.

Tan said that generally, a maximum of 10 poultry can be reared on any premises for non-commercial purposes.

However, for HDB flats, the rules are stricter and chicken rearing is not allowed for public health reasons and to manage disamenities, Tan pointed out.

"When HDB gets complaints about chicken rearing in HDB flats, we work closely with agencies to engage the flat owners to make alternative arrangements to rehome their chickens where necessary," Tan added.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao