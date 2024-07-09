Back

Makeshift chicken farm on Yishun HDB carpark rooftop shuts after complaints from residents

The chickens have been relocated to a private farm.

Daniel Seow | July 09, 2024, 12:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A makeshift chicken farm set up at a Yishun rooftop community garden in June did not receive the welcome the owner hoped for from residents.

Following complaints about noise and hygiene issues, the farm atop the Block 429 Yishun Ave 11 multi-storey carpark has been closed as of Jul. 4.

Resident disturbed by chicken crowing, finds "farm"

A resident, surnamed Chen (transliterated from Chinese), told Lianhe Zaobao that he first found out about the farm after hearing chickens crowing in the estate on Jun. 18.

Chen did not see any chickens below his block, but the next day, he came across a makeshift chicken coop at the rooftop community garden at Block 429.

The coop was built from wooden boards and had a metal wire enclosure around it.

Chen said he saw four to five chickens roaming around in the enclosure, with two others kept in a plastic storage container.

Image from Lianhe Zaobao.

A sign had been put up with the words, "Uncle's, Aunty's Chicken Farm @ 429".

The sign, written in English and Chinese, also welcomed visitors to the "farm" and encouraged them to help feed the chickens.

However, Chen felt the methods used by the chicken breeder were "unprofessional" .

"It will be scorching hot in the afternoons for the chickens on the rooftop. Also, chickens need more space to move around, so it's cruel to confine them like this," Chen said.

Chen subsequently reported the matter to the Nee Soon Town Council.

Owner wanted to let others experience chickens

The representative for the community garden, Hu Xiumei (transliterated from Chinese) told Zaobao that the few Silkie chickens at the garden belonged to a resident who had decided to temporarily house them there.

Hu said it was meant for the viewing pleasure of the other residents, and also for educational purposes, and noted that the chickens typically do not cause trouble by flying around.

However, after receiving feedback from residents, they have advised the breeder to rehome the chickens to a more suitable site, Hu disclosed.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Nee Soon Town Council said they were informed that the chickens have been relocated to a private farm on Jul. 4.

Chicken rearing not allowed in HDB flats

In November 2022, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How noted in Parliament that authorities had received around 2,400 and 1,700 pieces of feedback about chickens in Housing and Development Board (HDB) and private residential estates respectively, from 2017 to 2021.

Tan said that generally, a maximum of 10 poultry can be reared on any premises for non-commercial purposes.

However, for HDB flats, the rules are stricter and chicken rearing is not allowed for public health reasons and to manage disamenities, Tan pointed out.

"When HDB gets complaints about chicken rearing in HDB flats, we work closely with agencies to engage the flat owners to make alternative arrangements to rehome their chickens where necessary," Tan added.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao

K-pop boy group Stray Kids to perform at the S'pore National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024

Literally dominATE.

July 09, 2024, 11:49 AM

Sims Avenue condo security guards allegedly abused by car driver receives vouchers & commendations

The driver shouted at them: "You can f**k me?"

July 09, 2024, 11:14 AM

Taxi rams into tree metres from Choa Chu Kang void deck

The 55-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

July 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

S'pore-registered BMW car catches fire at JB checkpoint

It was reportedly almost completely destroyed.

July 09, 2024, 10:29 AM

Boeing will plead guilty to fraud to avoid criminal trial over fatal 737 MAX plane crashes, fined S$328 million

It is also expected to invest at least US$455 million (S$613 million) in compliance and safety programmes.

July 09, 2024, 09:54 AM

Cleaning robot at SGH catches fire while charging, patients in ward evacuated

None of the patients, visitors, or staff sustained injuries from the incident.

July 09, 2024, 09:48 AM

Taxi driver, 73, collapses & dies after giving statement for dispute with PHV driver in Dover

The private hire vehicle driver purportedly hurled vulgarities and shouted at him.

July 09, 2024, 08:37 AM

S'pore Aquatics unsuccessful in appeal to World Aquatics to have Quah Ting Wen in Olympics team

Quah has been replaced by Gan Ching Hwee in Singapore's swimming contingent.

July 08, 2024, 09:01 PM

Woman, 74, who died in Yishun accident, came to S'pore to teach children braille, husband, 76, still unconscious

He had a stroke when he was driving.

July 08, 2024, 07:54 PM

New installation at Bukit Brown Cemetery to feature artefacts recovered from graves

About 80 unclaimed, above-ground artefacts will be included in the installation.

July 08, 2024, 07:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.