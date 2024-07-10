Mahathir celebrates 99th birthday

Mahathir Mohamad, two-time former prime minister of Malaysia, is now just one year away from becoming a centenarian.

The well-preserved politician turned 99 on Jul. 10, 2024.

Mahathir was Malaysia and the world's oldest prime minister when he took power after Pakatan Harapan's shock victory in the 2018 election, ending an unbroken reign of Barisan Nasional rule.

Mahathir remains active in both politics and social media, making international trips and regularly sharing his thoughts on Malaysian and global affairs.

He and his sons were recently confirmed as connected to an anti-graft probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

