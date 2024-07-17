Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts in Katong closing down after 26 years

Madeleine's Original Portuguese Egg Tarts is closing down.

The announcement about the impending closure of the entire operations was put up on TikTok on Jul. 16.

The notice said the business has been operating for 26 years.

It will close by Aug. 16, 2024.

The main outlet in Katong is well-known for its old-school facade.

Besides egg tarts, which have a fluffy custard centre and flakey crust, the shop also sells Macau crispy puff with winter melon or red bean paste.

The post read:

It is with mixed emotions that I announce the retirement of our business after 26 years of dedicated service, we have decided to retire and close the business, effective Aug. 16, 2024. This decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration, we am confident that this is the right step for us at this point in our life. As a result, all business operations, including supply will cease on the aforementioned date. I want to express my deepest gratitude for the support of all customers and employees for the 26 wonderful years of our operations.

Top photos via Google Maps