LTA enforcement camera seen along path in Jurong, targeting errant cyclists & PMD riders

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) camera was spotted in Jurong near The Frontier Community Place.

The active mobility enforcement camera was located at the side of a sheltered pedestrian path.

The logos on the signage indicated that the camera was intended to catch errant cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users.

Several netizens were confused as to why the camera was looking out for cyclists, as cyclists are allowed on pedestrian footpaths while PMDs are not.

Why catch cyclists on pavements?

Although manual bicycles are allowed on pedestrian footpaths, they need to follow a set of regulations, including:

Having a maximum weight of 20kg

Having a maximum width of 70cm

Having at least one functioning handbrake installed at the handlebar of the device

Not exceeding the maximum speed of 10km/h

Power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and PMDs, on the other hand, are not allowed on pedestrian footpaths.

Not a new thing

LTA's mobile CCTVs have actually been around for five years.

First trialled for 18 months in 2019 under a partnership with the Government Technology Agency, the cameras were implemented to catch PMD users who flout the law, prior to PMDs being banned on pedestrian footpaths.

They were placed in "hotspots" around Singapore, including Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands.

The cameras were also referenced in Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng's speech at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply debate in 2023.

The technology was meant to "augment" existing enforcement efforts by officers, as well as to conduct joint operations with other agencies.

"With that, I am glad to say that we have made good progress in improving active mobility safety over the years," said Baey.

He said that the number of active mobility-related incidents on public paths have decreased from 155 in 2021 to 101 in 2022.

The number of active mobility offences has also fallen by about 35 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

In 2021, 8,014 offences were recorded, in contrast to the 5,228 offences recorded in 2023.

Top photo via SG Warehouse Sale & Events/Facebook