Lorry flips over in Lim Chu Kang, 2 men, 47 & 49, injured

Two men were taken to the hospital after a lorry toppled to its side at Lim Chu Kang on Jul. 17.

In a Facebook post on the ROADS.sg page on Jul. 17, a 12-wheeler lorry could be seen lying on its side on a grass patch at the side of the road.

The left-most lane had been cordoned off with traffic cones, and authorities were seen directing traffic to another lane.

Lorry reportedly self-skidded

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the scene at around 6:50am.

The lorry was believed to have self-skidded along Neo Tiew Road towards Lim Chu Kang Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it conveyed a 47-year-old male driver and a 49-year-old male to Woodlands Health Campus.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via ROADS.sg/Facebook