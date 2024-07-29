Back

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew wins 2-0 in 1st match at 2024 Olympics

Hannah Martens | July 29, 2024, 10:55 AM

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew won his first match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The world number 10 defeated his Czech opponent Jan Louda 2-0 in a 43-minute match.

In his first game, Loh trailed 11-9 at the mid-game break, but he found his groove and scored 11 points to win 21-13.

In his second game, Loh sealed his victory 21-10 in a 22-minute match.

Gif made from video by SNOC/Instagram

Photo via Olympics website

If Loh wins, he will advance to the round of 16, which is further than his Tokyo 2020 stint, where he lost in the first round against Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Loh's next match will be against El Salvador's Uriel Canjura on Aug. 1 at 2:20am (Singapore time).

Photo via Olympics website

Top photos via SNOC&SportSg/Instagram

