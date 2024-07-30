Nanyang café at Rochor has Hainan chicken cutlet rice, mee rebus & more

If you're planning a café-hopping session anytime soon, you may want to consider giving Kopi 1930 a visit.
Nestled in a heritage building along Wilkie Road, the cafe is just an eight-minute walk from Rochor MRT station.
The eatery specialises in local food, such as nasi lemak, laksa, and more.
And here's everything we tried:
Butter White Bread (from S$2.50+)
Your typical Singaporean breakfast. You can also opt to get it as a set (S$6+) which comes with two eggs and a hot kopi or tea.
Peanut Butter, Crushed Peanut, Butter, Homemade Kaya (S$4+)
Two Soft Boiled Eggs on White Bread (S$3.50+)
Homemade Butter Cake (S$3+)
Mee Rebus (S$9.90+)
Nasi Lemak with Chicken Rendang, Sambal Prawn Petai, Egg (S$17.90+)
Chicken Thigh Berempah, Egg, Rice (S$9.90+)
The juicy chicken thigh pieces were complemented well by the fragrant white rice.
Hainan Chicken Cutlet Rice (S$13.90+)
Kopi Butter (S$2.40+)
As non-coffee drinkers, we appreciated how the butter elevated the fragrance and taste of the coffee, making it smoother to drink without a lingering coffee aftertaste.
Iced Lemon Grass Lychee (S$5+)
Iced Lemon Sour Plum (S$5+)
The combination of lemon and sour plum was a refreshing change and surprisingly, wasn't too sour.
This was a media preview at Kopi 1930.
Kopi 1930
28 Wilkie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228051
Opening hours: 8am to 4:30pm, daily
