Back

Nanyang café at Rochor has Hainan chicken cutlet rice, mee rebus & more

Nice.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 30, 2024, 06:35 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

If you're planning a café-hopping session anytime soon, you may want to consider giving Kopi 1930 a visit.

Nestled in a heritage building along Wilkie Road, the cafe is just an eight-minute walk from Rochor MRT station.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The eatery specialises in local food, such as nasi lemak, laksa, and more.

And here's everything we tried:

Butter White Bread (from S$2.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Your typical Singaporean breakfast. You can also opt to get it as a set (S$6+) which comes with two eggs and a hot kopi or tea.

Peanut Butter, Crushed Peanut, Butter, Homemade Kaya (S$4+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Two Soft Boiled Eggs on White Bread (S$3.50+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Homemade Butter Cake (S$3+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Mee Rebus (S$9.90+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Nasi Lemak with Chicken Rendang, Sambal Prawn Petai, Egg (S$17.90+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Chicken Thigh Berempah, Egg, Rice (S$9.90+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The juicy chicken thigh pieces were complemented well by the fragrant white rice.

Hainan Chicken Cutlet Rice (S$13.90+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Kopi Butter (S$2.40+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

As non-coffee drinkers, we appreciated how the butter elevated the fragrance and taste of the coffee, making it smoother to drink without a lingering coffee aftertaste.

Iced Lemon Grass Lychee (S$5+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Iced Lemon Sour Plum (S$5+)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The combination of lemon and sour plum was a refreshing change and surprisingly, wasn't too sour.

This was a media preview at Kopi 1930. 

Kopi 1930

28 Wilkie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228051

Opening hours: 8am to 4:30pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Reinald Goh. 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.