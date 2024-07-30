Nanyang café at Rochor has Hainan chicken cutlet rice, mee rebus & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're planning a café-hopping session anytime soon, you may want to consider giving Kopi 1930 a visit.

Nestled in a heritage building along Wilkie Road, the cafe is just an eight-minute walk from Rochor MRT station.

The eatery specialises in local food, such as nasi lemak, laksa, and more.

And here's everything we tried:

Butter White Bread (from S$2.50+)

Your typical Singaporean breakfast. You can also opt to get it as a set (S$6+) which comes with two eggs and a hot kopi or tea.

Peanut Butter, Crushed Peanut, Butter, Homemade Kaya (S$4+)

Two Soft Boiled Eggs on White Bread (S$3.50+)

Homemade Butter Cake (S$3+)

Mee Rebus (S$9.90+)

Nasi Lemak with Chicken Rendang, Sambal Prawn Petai, Egg (S$17.90+)

Chicken Thigh Berempah, Egg, Rice (S$9.90+)

The juicy chicken thigh pieces were complemented well by the fragrant white rice.

Hainan Chicken Cutlet Rice (S$13.90+)

Kopi Butter (S$2.40+)

As non-coffee drinkers, we appreciated how the butter elevated the fragrance and taste of the coffee, making it smoother to drink without a lingering coffee aftertaste.

Iced Lemon Grass Lychee (S$5+)

Iced Lemon Sour Plum (S$5+)

The combination of lemon and sour plum was a refreshing change and surprisingly, wasn't too sour.

This was a media preview at Kopi 1930.

Kopi 1930

28 Wilkie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228051

Opening hours: 8am to 4:30pm, daily

Top images via Reinald Goh.