Ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss loses seat in parliament

She lost her seat in South West Norfolk.

Keyla Supharta | July 05, 2024, 02:18 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her parliamentary seat in South West Norfolk, making it one of the biggest Conservative losses in this year's General Election.

Truss declined to give a speech upon the confirmation of her loss and swiftly left the vote count stage after the announcement was made.

The former prime minister, best known for economic turmoil with her proposed Budget, is the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, serving in the position for only 45 days.

Truss's loss compounded what was a brutal election night for the Conservatives.

In addition to Truss, they also lost the seats once held by other former prime ministers to either Labour of the Liberal Democrats.

This includes Theresa May's seat of Maidenhead, Boris Johnson's seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, David Cameron's seat of Whitney, and Margaret Thatcher's seat of Finchley.

However, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held on to his seat in Yorkshire.

Top image via Liz Truss/Facebook

