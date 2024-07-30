Light & multimedia show featuring 20 million LED lights coming to S'pore in Sep. 2024

Can't get enough of light, sound and multimedia events?

Singapore will be hosting the world's largest light, sound and multimedia show in Marina Bay from Sep. 13 to Dec. 8, 2024.

Illumi, created by Canadian entertainment company Cavalia, is making its international premiere at the Bayfront Event Space and will feature multiple installations made up of 20 million light emitting diode (LED) lights.

What to expect

The event was first launched in Montreal, Canada in October 2019 and featured light installations created by transforming normal spaces into a "magical universe".

Described as a "magical and extraordinary nocturnal outdoor journey under the stars" on the Illumi website, visitors can expect a wide variety of LED installations across nine themed zones.

Each zone will showcase a different landscape which aims to replicate or reimagine a natural landscape on Earth.

For instance, the "Infinite Poles" features penguin and igloo installations, reimagining an icy world where they "coexist in an endless forest of stalagmites".

Fans of Dune or Jurassic Park may marvel at the installations in the Dune Palace and Jurassic Kingdom zones which aim to replicate the Saharan landscape and offer an up-close experience with prehistoric dinosaurs.

There will also be the world's tallest LED-powered tree installation, the Tree of Lights, which is 47 metres tall — the height of five stacked Merlions.

There's also a sprawling zone with 200 illuminated animal structures named Puppies and Kitties, and the Magical Forest zone which will have hundreds of glittering, multi-coloured trees of all shapes and sizes.

Drinks and snacks will also be sold in the illumi Plaza.

Ticketing

Prices start from S$18 for standard tickets and S$43 (with DBS debit/credit card promotional discount) for VIP tickets.

Visitors may purchase tickets on the Tremtix and Pelago partner websites.

illumi

Address: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Opening hours: 6:45pm till late (last entry 9:30pm), daily from Sep. 13 to Dec. 8, 2024

Top photos via illumi by Cavalia