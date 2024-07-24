I’m sick & tired of cafe dates so I brought my boyfriend here instead

What else is there to do in Singapore that my boyfriend and I haven’t already tackled?

That thought raced through my mind as we brainstormed ideas for our long-awaited date.

It had been ages since we had a proper outing, buried under mountains of work and school commitments.

"Cafe-hopping?" My boyfriend suggested.

"Nah, been there, done that," I replied, not quite feeling the foodie vibe.

"How about a quick trip to JB?" he suggested again.

"Too far, too frantic on a Saturday," I countered.

I wanted to do something fun, yet something we have both never done before.

Floor is Lava

When I saw Lava Floor’s pitch on their website, I was sold:

“Lava floor is the most dangerous game you will ever play. Watch as the floor starts to melt and the level gets harder and harder. The floor is lava. Can you make it to the end?”

It sounded exactly like what we needed — a perfect blend of danger and fun.

We booked a slot and made our way to Harbourfront Centre, where Lava Floor is located.

The rules were simple: Clear blue tiles. Avoid red ones, or lose a life. Green tiles are safe.

With six lives per round, my boyfriend and I aimed to conquer all 25 levels in our 20-minute slot.

And so it began — a frantic dash across digital danger zones.

But alas, the game was more challenging than we thought.

Here’s us frantically clearing the blues away.

One particular level was especially tricky for us, getting us scrambling all over the room.

By the end of 20 minutes, we only managed to clear 17 levels.

Thankfully, the staff informed us that we could save our progress and continue the next time we visit them.

We left the place panting and sweating — but with no regrets.

It wasn't just fun — it strengthened our teamwork too.

As there are other game modes and levels we have yet to clear, my boyfriend and I are determined to return and complete the challenge.

Now, we have a brand new hobby for both of us to obsess over.

Other fun stuff

Other than Lava Floor, the place also has other entertainment games like an escape room and virtual reality games.

For those eager to join the fun, here's a treat: use code "MOTHERSHIP" for a special offer.

Be among the first 100 to book two consecutive slots and get a free "Bearscape" escape game in a box (worth S$49.90).

You will also get an additional 10 minutes for booking two consecutive slots (up to 50 minutes).

One slot costs S$13 per person on weekdays and S$17 per person on weekends and public holidays.

There is also a bigger room to accommodate those with a larger group (up to 8 people). Perfect for a team bonding activity.

Perhaps you will catch my boyfriend and me in action there. See you on the other side.

This sponsored article by Lava Floor got this writer's heart racing and adrenaline pumping.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet and Lava Floor