Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

A large shark was spotted by anglers in the waters off the southern coast of Singapore.

A video of the shark, shot before dawn, was put up on TikTok.

According to the video's caption, the shark, estimated to be more than 3m long, was released.

Species of shark

A lively debate in the comments section involved guessing the species of the shark seen.

The shark was thought to be either a bull shark or nurse shark.

Commenters were trying to identify it based on its fin, snout and tail.

In response to Mothership's queries, Zeehan Jaafar, senior lecturer and assistant head of department at the Department of Biological Sciences at the National University of Singapore, said the shark is a tawny nurse shark, which is listed as "critically endangered" locally.

"This species is known to occur in Singapore and only occasionally encountered within coral reefs by scuba divers," Zeehan said.

"They are not considered dangerous, but care should still be taken when encountered."

Observers are advised not to approach or attempt to touch this species.

Responses

A large proportion of commenters expressed awe that a shark of this size existed in Singapore waters.

Others, who said they were frightened by the presence of such marine creatures, were reminded that some shark species — such as nurse sharks — are very shy and would shun people.

Catch & release

Guidelines put up by Marine Stewards, a sustainable fishing group, advises anglers on which marine species should be released.

Marine Stewards' website also includes a list of the maturity lengths of fishes found in Singapore waters, to help anglers identify juveniles.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), catch-and-release should apply to endangered species, juvenile fishes and brooding animals.

In addition, fish caught but which will not be eaten should also be released.

