Back

Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

The shark is believed to be more than 3m long.

Belmont Lay | Ilyda Chua | July 26, 2024, 07:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A large shark was spotted by anglers in the waters off the southern coast of Singapore.

A video of the shark, shot before dawn, was put up on TikTok.

@mothershipsg shark a du du du du #singapore ♬ Baby Shark - Pinkfong

According to the video's caption, the shark, estimated to be more than 3m long, was released.

Species of shark

A lively debate in the comments section involved guessing the species of the shark seen.

The shark was thought to be either a bull shark or nurse shark.

Commenters were trying to identify it based on its fin, snout and tail.

In response to Mothership's queries, Zeehan Jaafar, senior lecturer and assistant head of department at the Department of Biological Sciences at the National University of Singapore, said the shark is a tawny nurse shark, which is listed as "critically endangered" locally.

"This species is known to occur in Singapore and only occasionally encountered within coral reefs by scuba divers," Zeehan said.

"They are not considered dangerous, but care should still be taken when encountered."

Observers are advised not to approach or attempt to touch this species.

Responses

A large proportion of commenters expressed awe that a shark of this size existed in Singapore waters.

Others, who said they were frightened by the presence of such marine creatures, were reminded that some shark species — such as nurse sharks — are very shy and would shun people.

Catch & release

Guidelines put up by Marine Stewards, a sustainable fishing group, advises anglers on which marine species should be released.

Marine Stewards' website also includes a list of the maturity lengths of fishes found in Singapore waters, to help anglers identify juveniles.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), catch-and-release should apply to endangered species, juvenile fishes and brooding animals.

In addition, fish caught but which will not be eaten should also be released.

Related stories

Top photos via @nelnas78 TikTok

Has S'pore reached its limit? PM Wong says 'We are never done building S'pore.'

Given the threat of global warming and rising sea levels, PM Wong said we 'must have the confidence to turn these challenges into opportunities'.

July 27, 2024, 12:35 PM

36 motorists caught by S'pore police in 2 weeks for offences such as driving without valid license

The result of a two-week operation by the police.

July 27, 2024, 12:18 PM

Death reported at Yishun Ring Road HDB following 'fatal incident' on Jul. 27 morning

Large police presence was spotted in the area.

July 27, 2024, 11:50 AM

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear in assassination attempt, Trump slams FBI director for not being sure before

"It was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard," the presidential hopeful said.

July 27, 2024, 11:36 AM

Footballer Danelle Tan shares her journey to going pro & her hopes for equal opportunity in sports

There’s more than one set path.

July 27, 2024, 10:50 AM

S’pore is top destination for 1st-time solo travellers in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

Yay.

July 27, 2024, 10:45 AM

'Nothing is a sacred cow': Calvin Cheng on sale of Income Insurance to German insurer

He said that Income no longer plays the same role that it did at the time of its inception.

July 27, 2024, 10:15 AM

Visitor to S'pore accuses taxi driver of overcharging by driving 39.2km from Novena to Changi Airport

A 20-minute ride somehow became a 40-minute one.

July 27, 2024, 03:28 AM

Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Northeast emerging as a popular choice.

July 26, 2024, 07:33 PM

Car turning out of Sengkang hospital hits woman, 39, driver, 72, takes her to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 26, 2024, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.