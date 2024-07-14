Back

Korean street food shop with kimbap & fried fishcake 'fries' opens at Suntec City

In case you're craving Korean food.

Lee Wei Lin | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 14, 2024, 01:48 PM

If you're missing Korean street food, you might want to check Sotbox out at the basement of Suntec City.

Its menu ranges from rice-filled options (kimbap and yububap) to fried chicken.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

There's also a small seating area in front of the store.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

And here's what we tried:

Yububap (from S$2.50+ each)

Left to right: crab mayo, pork bulgogi, tuna

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Left to right: fried kimchi, beef bulgogi, spicy fish cake

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Beef Bulgogi Burst Kimbap (S$10.90+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Gone with the Salami Cheese Kkoma Kimbap (S$2.50+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

A kkoma kimbap is also known as a mini kimbap.

Choongmu Kimbap (S$11.90+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This is squid radish kimchi provided with a side of plain mini kimbap.

Fried Eomuk (S$2.90+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

If you're a fan of Korean street food, you've probably tried their fishcakes, typically served on a giant skewer after being cooked in soup. Sotbox's version comes in strips that resemble very long (and flat) fries.

Chicken Ganjeong (S$7.90+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

You can choose either the sweet soy or sweet chilli flavour for your chicken.

Pork Soup (S$2.40+)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sotbox charges GST.

This was a media preview at Sotbox.

Sotbox

Address: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-157, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11:30am to 7:30pm, daily

Top images via Fasiha Nazren. 

