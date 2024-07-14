Korean street food shop with kimbap & fried fishcake 'fries' opens at Suntec City

If you're missing Korean street food, you might want to check Sotbox out at the basement of Suntec City.
@mothership.nova Sotbox 📍: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, B1-157, S038983 ⏰: Daily, 11:30am to 7:30pm 🍴: Chicken Gangjeong (Sweet Chilli/Sweet Soy) S$7.90 Gone with the Salami Cheese S$5 Choongmu Kimbap S$11.90 Beef Bulgogi Burst S$10.90 Crab Salad Yububap S$2.90 Pork Bulgogi Yububap S$2.50 Tuna Mayo Yububap S$2.90 Fried Eomuk S$2.90 Pork Gomtang S$2.40 Beef Gomtang S$2.90 #tiktoksg #singapore #koreanfood #kimbap #korea #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #foodfestontiktok ♬ FOREVER - BABYMONSTER
Its menu ranges from rice-filled options (kimbap and yububap) to fried chicken.
There's also a small seating area in front of the store.
And here's what we tried:
Yububap (from S$2.50+ each)
Left to right: crab mayo, pork bulgogi, tuna
Left to right: fried kimchi, beef bulgogi, spicy fish cake
Beef Bulgogi Burst Kimbap (S$10.90+)
Gone with the Salami Cheese Kkoma Kimbap (S$2.50+)
A kkoma kimbap is also known as a mini kimbap.
Choongmu Kimbap (S$11.90+)
This is squid radish kimchi provided with a side of plain mini kimbap.
Fried Eomuk (S$2.90+)
If you're a fan of Korean street food, you've probably tried their fishcakes, typically served on a giant skewer after being cooked in soup. Sotbox's version comes in strips that resemble very long (and flat) fries.
Chicken Ganjeong (S$7.90+)
You can choose either the sweet soy or sweet chilli flavour for your chicken.
Pork Soup (S$2.40+)
Sotbox charges GST.
This was a media preview at Sotbox.
Sotbox
Address: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-157, Singapore 038983
Opening hours: 11:30am to 7:30pm, daily
Top images via Fasiha Nazren.
