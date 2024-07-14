Korean street food shop with kimbap & fried fishcake 'fries' opens at Suntec City

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're missing Korean street food, you might want to check Sotbox out at the basement of Suntec City.

Its menu ranges from rice-filled options (kimbap and yububap) to fried chicken.

There's also a small seating area in front of the store.

And here's what we tried:

Yububap (from S$2.50+ each)

Left to right: crab mayo, pork bulgogi, tuna

Left to right: fried kimchi, beef bulgogi, spicy fish cake

Beef Bulgogi Burst Kimbap (S$10.90+)

Gone with the Salami Cheese Kkoma Kimbap (S$2.50+)

A kkoma kimbap is also known as a mini kimbap.

Choongmu Kimbap (S$11.90+)

This is squid radish kimchi provided with a side of plain mini kimbap.

Fried Eomuk (S$2.90+)

If you're a fan of Korean street food, you've probably tried their fishcakes, typically served on a giant skewer after being cooked in soup. Sotbox's version comes in strips that resemble very long (and flat) fries.

Chicken Ganjeong (S$7.90+)

You can choose either the sweet soy or sweet chilli flavour for your chicken.

Pork Soup (S$2.40+)

Sotbox charges GST.

Sotbox

Address: Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #B1-157, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11:30am to 7:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Sotbox.

