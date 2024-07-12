Back

Korean celeb chefs Lee Wonil & Hong Seokcheon to open pop-up eatery at Tanglin Mall from Jul. 20

Oppa cooking for you.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 12, 2024, 05:00 PM

Events

Korean celebrity chefs Lee Wonil and Hong Seokcheon will be coming to Singapore to run a pop-up Korean restaurant.

Image via Lee Won Il's Instagram.

"My Chef is Korean Oppa!" is the name of the pop-up that will be located at Tanglin Mall's Market Blue.

The restaurant will open from Jul. 20, 2024 to Aug. 20, 2024.

They will serve a menu of over 30 Korean dishes, such as kalguksu (knife-cut noodles), gukbap (soup with rice), and many more.

Image via Seoul Noodles.

Image via Papa Sotpap.

About the chefs

Both Lee and Hong are prominent celebrity chefs in South Korea, each having their own restaurants.

They've starred in cooking variety programmes such as "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator".

They also have a shared YouTube channel where they post food content.

My Chef is Korean Oppa!

Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122, S247933

When: Jul. 20, 2024 to Aug. 20, 2024

Opening hours:

Jul. 20, 2024: 5pm to 10pm

Jul. 21, 2024 onwards: 11am to 10pm

Top images via Lee Won Il's Instagram and Seoul Noodles. 

