Korean BBQ restaurant opens at Tampines 1 with oakwood smoke-grilled chicken, oxtail & more

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 03, 2024, 12:06 PM

Namu Bulgogi, a restaurant specialising in oakwood smoke-grilled barbecue dishes, has opened at the basement level of Tampines 1 shopping mall.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

With a wooden interior, the restaurant seats about 40 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's the link to its full menu, the restaurant currently does not serve pork or lard.

And here's what we tried:

2-in-1 Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Chicken (S$15.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This dish was served with corn cheese and had both original and gochujang (korean chilli paste) flavoured chicken.

The cheese was similar to the taste of snow cheese and paired well with the chicken.

Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Oxtail (S$23.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This dish came with a savoury stew that we used to pour over the meat.

However, even without the stew, the oxtail was tender and flavourful on its own.

Seafood Soy Sauce Fried Rice (S$14.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This generous portion of fried rice came with oakwood smoke-grilled prawns and squid.

Besides soy sauce, you can also choose the kimchi option if you prefer something slightly spicy.

Seafood Sundubu JJigae (S$18.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This sundubu jjigae was packed with loads of ingredients such as clams, mussels, tofu, and enoki mushrooms.

The soup was rich and savoury but surprisingly, not as spicy as we thought it would be.

Potato Quail Egg Jangjorim

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We also tried the braised quail eggs and potato which were slightly sweet yet salty.

All of the items mentioned above are part of Namu Bulgogi's "Namu Signature Set" (from S$59++), which feeds roughly two to three pax.

Oakwood Smoke-Grilled Spicy Baby Octopus and Squid (S$19.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tteokbokki with Homemade Kimari (S$12.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Served in this dish was tteokbokki (rice cake), kimari (fried seaweed roll), and fishcakes.

You can also add cheese to this spicy dish for S$2++.

Haemul Pancake (S$12.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This Korean pancake loaded with chives and squid paired well with the dipping sauce provided.

Namu Bulgogi has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, B1-K18, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily

This was a media preview at Namu Bulgogi.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren.

