KK Mart fined S$17,240 by M'sia court, founders won't face further criminal charges over controversial socks

Three officers who supplied the controversial socks to KK Mart were also discharged from criminal charges in the same case. 

Keyla Supharta | July 17, 2024, 11:48 AM

The Malaysian court has fined KK Mart and one of its suppliers Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd RM60,000 (S$17,226) each over the controversial  'Allah' socks issue.

The Shah Alam Sessions Court also discharged the KK Mart founder Chai Kee Kan and his wife Loh Siew Mui from criminal charges of intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others, Malaysian media Malaysiakini and The Star reported. 

Three officers who supplied the controversial socks to KK Mart were also discharged from criminal charges in the same case.

The criminal charges were discharged after both companies pled guilty to amended charges for causing religious offences.

Given three days to pay fine

The prosecutors will apply for a withdrawal of the charge via a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

However, lawyers representing the accused requested a full acquittal, with the criminal court agreeing to it.

The two parties were given three days to pay the fine.

"This case has attracted a lot of attention because it involves a religious issue. I want to remind, in future, to be more sensitive about issues that involve the sensitivity of the Muslim community or any religion," Sessions Court Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir said.

"KK Mart also needs to be more responsible, tighten quality control operations to not let this happen again."

Background

KK Mart sparked outrage in Malaysia after its Bandar Sunway outlet in Selangor was found selling controversial socks on Mar. 13.

A comprehensive police investigation was launched, looking into the companies involved, on Mar. 19.

KK Mart founder Chai Kee Kan and Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, the company identified as the supplier of the socks, then issued an apology over the issue.

Internal checks revealed that the socks were accidentally included in a larger shipment of 18,800 pairs from a supplier in China.

According to them, only five pairs from the bulk had the word "Allah".

The company said they immediately took action to rectify the situation and recalled the socks.

Charged for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others

Chai Kee Kan along with his wife and KK Mart director Loh Siew Mui were charged on Mar. 26 for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

Soh Chin Huat, the director of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd and four others were charged with abetting by supplying the socks.

The charge was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to one year, fined or both.

