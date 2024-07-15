Kim Lim throws massive birthday party for 7-year-old son

Singapore billionaire heiress Kim Lim has gone all out to throw a party for her son's seventh birthday.

Local influencers Xiaxue, Jianhao Tan and his wife Debbie Soon, were present at the birthday party.

According to Instagram stories shared by event planner Lelian Chew, "six different virtual Roblox Kyden worlds" were developed.

The party also involved a chocolate fountain, indoor rides and various game zones.

"Larger than life" standees of Lim and her son were seen being transported into the venue.

In Lim's Instagram stories, she posted several photos of the party she threw for Kyden's sixth birthday, calling it a "throwback to last year".

Xiaxue noted that Lim herself was not present at the party as she had to work overseas.

"But she still organised such a big party for Kyden," she wrote.

In 2022, Lim threw an extravagant "Kandy Karnival" birthday celebration in Sentosa, intended to be a joint celebration with her then-five-year-old son.

Kyden's birthday falls on Jul. 18.

Top photo via Instagram stories via Lelian Chew, Jianhao Tan