Kim Jong Un weighs 140kg, North Korea govt looking for obesity medicine

North Korean officials are reportedly sourcing for new medicines for supreme leader Kim Jong Un after he recently regained weight and developed health issues related to obesity.

According to the Associated Press (AP News), South Korea spy agency National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers on Jul. 29 that Kim is likely to weigh around 140 kilograms now and has a high risk of heart disease.

Heavy drinker and smoker, officials looking for suitable medicines overseas

Lee Seong Kweun, one of the South Korean lawmakers present, said that the NIS intelligence revealed that Kim, 40, has experienced diabetes and high blood pressure symptoms since his early 30s.

Park Sunwon, another lawmaker, said that the NIS believes his weight issues are caused by stress as well as heavy drinking and smoking.

Kim's father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung, both former North Korea leaders, passed away from heart issues in 2011 and 1994 respectively.

According to AP News, the NIS had obtained information about his officials looking for new suitable medicines overseas to treat his illnesses.

However, Politico noted that NIS's track record of obtaining accurate intelligence on the Kim regime has been "spotty."

Daughter being trained to succeed him

According to South Korea English-language newspaper Yonhap, Kim's daughter, Ju Ae, who is speculated to be around 10 or 11 years old, is expected to take over his role as North Korea's leader.

A report submitted to South Korea parliament by NIS indicated that North Korea believes that Ju Ae is a strong candidate to succeed Kim.

60 per cent of her public appearances include her accompanying Kim to military and economy-related events, reported Yonhap.

NIS told lawmakers that she has also been referred to as "hyangdo", which means "to light the path forward in a revolutionary fight" in Korean, and is typically used to refer to North Korean leaders or their successors.

