On a keto diet but craving ice cream? Visit this ice cream parlour at Owen Road.

Apparently healthy food can be delicious too.

Celeste Ng | July 03, 2024, 12:13 PM

If you think food can't be healthy and taste good at the same time, you're about to be proven wrong.

Ketojiak is an ice cream parlour located in the heartlands, a stone's throw away from Farrer Park MRT.

As you can probably already guess from its name, everything on the menu at Ketojiak is keto-friendly, which, if you're unfamiliar, refers to a low-carb, high-fat diet that is believed to bring many benefits to one's health.

Ice cream for a cause

What started from steps taken by one man towards bettering his own health eventually grew into a larger mission of inspiring others to do the same.

Having witnessed his late father’s battle with diabetes and fearful of contracting the illness himself, Galvin Sng made the transition to a ketogenic lifestyle.

After personally experiencing the benefits to his health, Sng now hopes to inspire others to join him on his keto journey.

Thus, Ketojiak was born, and the rest is history.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The parlour commits to providing sugar-free, low-carb fare that accommodates not only to those who are conscious of their health or weight, but also to those with medical conditions like diabetes, whose diets are thus ridden with restrictions.

Tastes sinful, but really guilt-free

Here’s what we had at Ketojiak:

Double Scoop Buttermilk Waffle with Chewy Nama Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream (S$20)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

As part of their commitment to health, Ketojiak offers dairy-free ice cream options based on milk substitutes, like coconut cream and almond milk.

Despite being sugar-free, the ice cream was surprisingly sweet, and tasted just like regular ice cream to me.

Their waffles come in two flavours: buttermilk and pandan. However, the latter wasn't available when we visited.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ketojiak - Sugar-free + Ultra Low Carb Ice Creams & Waffles🍦🧇 (@ketojiak)

Though the buttermilk waffle was more on the savoury side, the maple syrup drizzled over it offered a nice hint of sweetness, despite being sugar-free.

We also found that it crumbled easier than the average waffle, probably due to it being flourless.

Instead, Ketojiak's waffles are largely comprised of protein powder and eggs. The parlour claims each waffle to contain as much protein as four-fifths of a chicken breast.

Should you find the waffles too soft for your liking, you can request for them to be left in the pan longer, which, according to the owner, is apparently a common request among customers.

A&W Root Beer Zero Float with Vani-Lah! Ice Cream (S$8.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Like their chocolate and strawberry ice cream, Ketojiak’s vanilla ice cream also tasted nothing like what you might expect healthy food to taste like.

Though not as sweet as a typical root beer float, this definitely still offered a satisfying kick for my sugar cravings.

Coke Zero and Sprite Zero are available options for the float as well.

The parlour also serves beverages like lattes, affogatos and steamed cream, all aligned with their ketogenic ideals.

Open 24/7... sort of

Photos by Lee Weilin.

Though the parlour has rather irregular opening hours, they have set up a vending machine right outside their doors for those looking to purchase their ice-cream pints.

This vending machine operates all day long, and also serves as a collection point for delivery riders.

Ketojiak

Address: 44 Owen Road, #01-313, Singapore 210044

Opening hours: 

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9pm

  • Fridays, 12:30pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm

  • Saturdays, 1pm to 10pm

  • Closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

