Decomposing body of karang guni, 67, found in MacPherson flat

He was described as a kind and friendly man who lived alone.

Daniel Seow | July 05, 2024, 01:10 PM

The body of a 67-year-old karang guni was found in a flat in MacPherson on Tuesday (Jul. 2), four days after he was last seen alive.

Police confirmed that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 36 Circuit Road at about 1:55pm.

The man was found lying motionless in the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last seen four days ago leaving the house

A Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reporter who visited the flat on Jul. 2 observed that there was a stench coming from the flat, which contained a variety of items in a messy state.

The next-door neighbour, surnamed Huang (transliteration), told Shin Min that she last saw the deceased on Jun. 28, which was a Friday.

He was chatting with a middle-aged woman before leaving the house, Huang recalled.

"I started to sense a smell on Saturday (the day after) but believed it was from a dead lizard, so I didn't think to alert the police," she said.

Huang shared that the man faced some issues with mobility but would still go out to collect items like empty cans and bring them home so he could sell them later.

Huang also said that she found his behaviour erratic at times, such as his habit of slamming doors.

Deceased was kind and friendly man who lived alone

A domestic helper living on the same floor shared that the deceased was a kind and friendly man who would greet neighbours and share extra bread and fruit with them.

"If it were going to rain, he would sometimes remind me to bring in the laundry or chillies I was drying in the sun," she said.

The helper also said she heard from her employer that the man has been living alone since his elderly mother, who used to stay with him, passed away.

He has siblings and relatives, but they rarely come to visit him, she added.

The deceased's nephew came down to the scene after being notified by police but declined to be interviewed, Shin Min reported.

Police do not suspect foul play

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News / Google Street View

