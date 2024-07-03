Back

Japanese warabi mochi chain opens 3rd outlet at Takashimaya

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 03, 2024, 12:05 PM

Popular Japanese warabi mochi brand Kamakura has opened its third outlet at Takashimaya.

The outlet opened its doors on Jun. 29, 2024.

It also has other outlets at Taste Orchard and One Holland Village.

Opening promotion

To celebrate the opening, Kamakura is offering two pieces of original warabimochi for just S$2 with any warabimochi drink purchase.

The promotion takes place from Jul. 6 to 7, 2024.

To redeem this offer, you'll need to sign up at this link and follow its Instagram or TikTok to redeem it.

This is limited to two redemptions per customer. Terms and conditions apply.

Details

Address: 391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, #B2-34, Singapore 238873

Opening date: Jun. 29, 2024

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm and 6:30pm to 9:30pm

