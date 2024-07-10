Jumbo group founding member, 87, charged over traffic accident that killed passenger, 72

Founding member of Jumbo Group, Ng Siak Hai, was charged in court on Jul. 10 over the death of his passenger in a traffic accident along Nassim Road on Nov. 1, 2022.

Ng Siak Hai, 87, faces two offences of driving without due care and attention that resulted in death and grievous hurt.

He allegedly failed to exercise due care and attention, which resulted in him losing control of the car.

What happened

Ng, who is also known for being the founder of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh, was behind the wheel when he allegedly lost control of his car.

The car veered to the left and collided with a tree before overturning to the right.

Ng Thit Hung, 72, was seated in the front passenger seat and died from his injuries.

Another passenger, Tan Teck Soon, 75, suffered grievous injuries.

Intends to plead guilty

Ng appeared in court on Jul. 10 and was offered bail of S$15,000.

He also expressed his intention to plead guilty, reported CNA.

His next court date is scheduled for sometime in August.

