Jul. 22, 2024, was hottest day recorded on Earth

The daily global average temperature on Jul. 22 was 17.15°C.

Amber Tay | July 24, 2024, 05:35 PM

Jul. 22 is the hottest day on Earth since 1940 with a record-breaking temperature of 17.15°C, as recorded by Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) website, last updated with data from Jul. 22.

C3S, an informational service provided by the Copernicus Earth Observation Programme of the European Union, has been recording data since 1940.

This comes just a day after the record was broken on Jul. 21 with a temperature of 17.09°C.

Photo via Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) website.

Previous highest daily global average temperature was on Jul. 6, 2023

Before July 2024, the highest daily global average temperature was on Jul. 6, 2023, with a record temperature of 17.08°C.

When the record was broken on Jul. 21, 2024, Director of C3S Carlo Buontempo said,

"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records. We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."

The last daily global average temperature record before July 2023 was 16.8°C, on Aug. 13, 2016.

More than 50 days have exceeded that previous record since Jul. 3, 2023, distributed between July and August 2023, and June and July 2024.

Both 2023 and 2024 have seen annual highs in maximum daily global temperatures substantially above those recorded in previous years.

The ten years with the highest daily average temperatures are also the most recent years from 2015 to 2024, added the C3S.

Top image via Canva.

