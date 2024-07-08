Back

Girl, 19, dies in fatal traffic accident along Joo Chiat Road, 2 months before starting law school

Her family said they forgive the driver.

Hannah Martens | July 08, 2024, 10:44 AM

In about a month, 19-year-old Dorothy Tan would have begun her first year studying law at Singapore Management University (SMU).

But she will never be able to do so anymore as she passed away on Jun. 8 from a fatal car accident along Joo Chiat Road near i12 Katong.

A Facebook post on Jul. 4 shared a poster put up around the area seeking witnesses to the accident.

On the poster, Tan's family appealed for anyone who had any CCTV footage of the accident or "saw anything helpful" to tell the police.

Photo via Facebook

Tan's mother had previously posted about her passing.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force stated that they were alerted to an accident involving a van and pedestrian along Joo Chiat Road on Jun. 8 at 8:10am.

A 19-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

A 24-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Forgiveness

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Tan's mother said they still do not know what exactly happened to her daughter and hoped that the authorities were able to gather enough evidence and information.

She said she believes that no one would want an accident to happen.

"We believe that things would be difficult for the driver, too. Even if he has to face legal consequences for his actions, we want to tell him we forgive him."

Tan was previously a student of Raffles Institution.

She had completed her A-Level examinations and was accepted to the SMU's School of Law.

According to SMU's academic calendar, school is scheduled to start in August.

Top photos via Facebook

