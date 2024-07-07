John Cena announces retirement from pro wrestling, last WrestleMania match in 2025

American actor and professional wrestler John Cena will be retiring from wrestling in 2025.

In a surprise appearance at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) "Money in the Bank" event on Jul. 7 (Singapore time) in Canada, Cena announced that Wrestlemania 2025 will be his last professional wrestling event.

However, he confirmed that he will be going on a "farewell tour" from January 2025 to December 2025.

Thanked fans

In a WWE video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Jul. 7, Cena spoke to the show's attendees in-ring and announced his upcoming retirement in 2025.

He also acknowledged that he had seen "prosperity" and "hardship" during his two-decade wrestling gig with WWE, and highlighted the network shift to Netflix in 2025.

The announcement elicited boos or mixed responses from some attendees, to which Cena responded: "I know, I know, I know. That's a lot to take in, right?"

Cena then thanked the fans, and the crowd collectively chanted "Thank you, Cena!" in response.

"Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years."

At the end of his speech, Cena invited other WWE wrestlers for one more round of matches with him before he leaves wrestling.

"If you want some, then hurry up and get some. 'Cause the last time is now!" He said, referring to his catchphrases.

WrestleMania 2025, a two-night event, will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Apr. 19 and 20, 2025.

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Will only retire after "farewell tour"

In a press conference after the show, Cena clarified that his retirement will not start after WrestleMania 2025.

"It's not gonna end at WrestleMania. WrestleMania 2025 will be my last WrestleMania."

He said he will be going on a "farewell tour" until December 2025, after which he will no longer be participating in in-ring competition.

Cena made his official WWE debut on Jun. 27, 2002 in response to wrestler Kurt Angle's open challenge.

Top photo via John Cena/Facebook