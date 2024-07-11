Joanna Dong, 42, diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer after 'tiny' tumour removed from breast

Singaporean singer Joanna Dong, 42, confirmed on Jul. 11 that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer following a health scare.

She shared that a "tiny 7mm tumour" was found in the breast tissue which was removed from her body last month.

After undergoing positron emission tomography (PET) scans and a lymph node biopsy, Dong has been assured that "the rest of [her] body is clear from cancer".

Health scare

On Jun. 29, Dong revealed that she underwent a minor surgery after noticing bloody discharge from her right breast.

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan results were "pretty concerning", as there were "sizeable area of blood pooling in the ducts on both breasts".

As the doctor felt that it might be stage zero breast cancer, a biopsy was ordered, and Dong underwent surgery to have a "relatively small segment excised and [her] ducts removed" from her right breast.

She let on:

"I’m letting everyone know because talking about our breasts really should be destigmatised by now. I went through a whole gamut of emotions when my doctor told me in the worst case scenario it might have been a double lumpectomy or even mastectomy and breast reconstruction. My heart goes out to anyone who has had to endure that - besides the obvious physical trauma, the psychological relationship that we have with gendered body beauty standards is complex."

The update

The results from the tissue removed during the surgery showed that Dong did have Stage 1 cancer, and that she will undergo radiation therapy and hormone therapy to reduce the chances of the cancer recurring.

She will not be undergoing chemotherapy.

Dong added in Chinese that she is doing well and will be back on stage to perform "very soon".

She is slated to perform at this year's National Day Parade, which will take place on Aug. 9.

Top photos from Joanna Dong's Instagram