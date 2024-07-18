Back

British teen, 19, missing for a month after attending music festival in Spain, found dead

He is believed to have suffered an accidental fall. 

Khine Zin Htet | July 18, 2024, 10:58 AM

The body of missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, was discovered in a remote area of Tenerife, Spain a month after he went missing.

A Civil Guard mountain rescue group found Slater on the morning of Jul. 15 after a 29-day search.

Slater is believed to have suffered an accidental fall.

Spanish authorities said his death was due to "multiple traumas compatible with a fall in the mountainous area", Reuters reported.

Missing for a month

Slater was reported missing on Jun. 17 after attending the New Rave Generation Festival (NRG) at Tenerife with two friends.

This was reportedly his first overseas trip without his parents.

One of the friends he attended the festival with, Lucy, set up a GoFundMe after discovering his disappearance.

Lucky explained that she had left the festival earlier as she was tired.

She had woken up to a phone call from Slater in the morning telling her that he was lost in the mountains and was not aware of his surroundings.

He also told her that he "desperately needed a drink" and that his phone was at 1 per cent battery life.

Followed 2 people to their Airbnb place

Slater had apparently left the previous night to follow two people he met at the festival to their Airbnb place.

"Their apartment was miles away from civilisation and in a very secluded location," Lucy wrote.

His last known location was on an off-road track, which was a 10-hour walk from his accommodation, she added.

His phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park on the Canary Islands archipelago, Reuters reported.

Lucy also said:

"He has no water for when it’s warm throughout the day, and he has no coat/ suitable clothing for when it’s cold at night.

It was 1 degree and extremely windy when I was out looking in the middle of the night.

We are all so worried and we just want him home. Please help if you can and share far and wide. Thank you for reading."

Search for teenager spanned a month

The search for Slater spanned a total of 29 days.

The operation involved dozens of police officers, rescue teams and firefighters using dogs, drones and a helicopter, Reuters reported.

Some 13 days into his disappearance, the Spanish police had requested voluntary organisations and members of the public with expertise in difficult conditions for help, BBC reported.

Experienced firefighters, police and mountain rangers had focused on the ravines and trails around the village of Masca.

Family devastated

Following the positive identification of the body, Slater's mother issued a statement through the British overseas missing persons charity, LBT Global.

“I just can’t believe it – We’re here with the Embassy staff waiting for an update and now it’s come – the worst news," she said.

“I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”

Photos from LBT Global/Facebook and guardiacivil/X

