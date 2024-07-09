Back

Japan & Philippines sign key defence pact amid concerns over China

The first of its kind that Japan forged in Asia.

Keyla Supharta | July 09, 2024, 06:26 PM

Japan and the Philippines on Monday (Jul. 8) signed a key defence pact to facilitate joint exercises for closer security cooperation in the face of China's increasingly assertive stance in the region.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries' forces, Kyodo News, Reuters and AP News reported.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind that Japan forged in Asia, will ease the entry of equipment and troops for combat training and disaster response.

Japan will also be able to partake in an annual military exercise between the Philippines and the U.S. once the RAA takes effect.

The agreement was signed by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Philippines' Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing.

Rising tensions

The signing coincides with recent maritime confrontation between the Philippines and Chinese forces in the South China Sea, including one at the Second Thomas Shoal which saw a Philippines sailor injured last month.

Chinese ships have also repeatedly entered Japanese territorial waters around the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands which are claimed by Beijing, according to Kyodo News.

In November last year, Marcos and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to begin negotiating on the RAA amid increasing Chinese military presence in the region.

China slammed

In Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference on Monday (Jul. 8) that "the Asia-Pacific region does not need any military bloc, still less groupings that incite bloc confrontation or a new Cold War".

He said that any cooperation between countries "should not threaten regional peace and stability, target any third party, or harm the interests of any third party".

Lin Jian then mentioned of Japan's aggression and atrocities during WWII in Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

"Japan needs to reflect on that part of history and act prudently in fields related to military and security," said Lin Jian.

Top image via Bongbong Marcos/Facebook.

