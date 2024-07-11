Back

Blackpink's Jisoo & Jackson Wang spotted in S'pore

Star-studded night.

Fasiha Nazren | July 11, 2024, 11:09 AM

Pop star Jackson Wang is in Singapore, again.

Wang announced his arrival to our shores via an Instagram Story on Jul. 9.

Screenshot from Jackson Wang's Instagram page.

This time, Wang is in Singapore for a closed-door event at The Arts House on the evening of Jul. 10.

Screenshot from @glennyqh on Instagram.

Also at the event were other international stars like Blackpink's Jisoo and South Korean actress Roh Yoonseo:

Photo from @mamikoyoko on Instagram.

Thai actors Jeff Satur and Tor Thanapob:

Screenshot from @studiio_on_saturn on Instagram.

Screenshot from @studiio_on_saturn on Instagram.

As well as local personalities like Dharni and Glenn Yong.

Photo from @glennyqh on Instagram.

Screenshot from @edwardkc_ on Instagram.

Top image from @glennyqh and @mamikoyoko on Instagram.

