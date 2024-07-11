Blackpink's Jisoo & Jackson Wang spotted in S'pore

Pop star Jackson Wang is in Singapore, again.
Wang announced his arrival to our shores via an Instagram Story on Jul. 9.
This time, Wang is in Singapore for a closed-door event at The Arts House on the evening of Jul. 10.
Also at the event were other international stars like Blackpink's Jisoo and South Korean actress Roh Yoonseo:
Thai actors Jeff Satur and Tor Thanapob:
As well as local personalities like Dharni and Glenn Yong.
Top image from @glennyqh and @mamikoyoko on Instagram.
