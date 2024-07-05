Ion Orchard shopper injured by falling ceiling panel

A ceiling panel at Ion Orchard fell and hit a shopper's head on Wednesday (Jul. 3), causing her to be sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The mall confirmed with Mothership that the incident took place at around 7:50pm at ION Orchard Basement 2.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim was a 24-year-old woman.

What happened

The woman's friend, surnamed Chen (transliteration), told Zaobao that she was walking in the mall with her friend when the panel fell.

Chen said the corner of the rectangular panel hit her friend's head, before falling the ground with a loud crash, scattering dust everywhere.

Chen shared that her friend was shocked by what happened and squatted on the floor in pain for about three minutes.

A shop assistant from a nearby store then rushed over to help her injured friend, with MRT and mall staff following suit, Chen said.

"She was sent to hospital and discharged the next morning with a Medical Certificate (MC)," Chen added.

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 8:00pm.

They conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Mall investigating cause of incident

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an ION Orchard spokesperson said that a ceiling panel at Basement 2 had dislodged on Jul. 3, causing a shopper to sustain minor injuries.

ION Orchard staff subsequently attended to her before she was conveyed to the hospital.

"We are in touch with the individual, who is recovering at home, and will continue to render our assistance as necessary," the spokesperson said.

"We are also investigating the cause of the incident and will take proactive steps to ensure the safety of our shoppers and prevent a recurrence," the spokesperson concluded.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao