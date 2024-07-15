Indonesia ex-minister gets 10 years' jail for corruption, spent public money on wife's credit card bills & other personal expenses

The Indonesian court has sentenced former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to 10 years in prison for corruption.

Limpo, 69, was also fined 300 million rupiah (S$24,900) which is replaceable with an additional four months of prison, Jakarta Globe and Kompas reported.

The sentence is lower than the prosecutor's demand of 12 years in prison and a fine of 500 million rupiah (S$41,500) which is replaceable with six months of prison.

Limpo was also ordered to pay 14 billion rupiah (S$1.1 million) and US$30,000 (S$40,260) in compensation, the total amount he misappropriated. Failure to do so would result in either asset seizure or an additional two years in prison.

Limpo and public prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said they are contemplating whether to appeal the judgment.

What happened

Limpo was said to have requested a 20 per cent allocation of the ministry's budget for personal and family expenses.

Some of the misappropriated funds went to "official" purposes, such as plane charters for overseas working visits for ministry officials or hosting religious events.

However, others were for personal use, such as maintaining an apartment in South Jakarta, buying a painting and paying for a car, CNA reported.

The money was also used to fund his wife's credit card bills, medical treatment for his children, and other personal expenses.

Reportedly threatened subordinates

Limpo reportedly threatened his subordinates to carry out the order or risk being replaced or removed from their positions.

During his trial, Limpo said he felt accused by his subordinates for alleging that he gave orders to carry out extortion.

Limpo claimed all the orders he gave to his subordinates so have only been for the "benefit of the country".

He also said that his subordinates should have been able to report him to the relevant institutions, if he had asked them to carry out extortionate activities.

Limpo said he had never received any objections from the subordinates who claimed he had blackmailed them.

