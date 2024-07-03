Back

Indonesia election authorities adjust minimum age rule for governor candidates, Jokowi's son now eligible

The minimum age requirement for governor candidates has been set at 30 by the time of inauguration.

Keyla Supharta | July 03, 2024, 12:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Indonesia's General Election Commission has set the minimum age requirement for governor candidates at 30 years old by the inauguration date of the election winners.

The minimum age requirement for regent and mayor candidates is set at 25, Indonesian media Antara News reported.

This means regional head candidates can register and run for the top job even though they have not yet reached the minimum age requirement at the time of nomination.

However, the prospective elected regional head's age must meet the stipulated minimum age at the time of the inauguration.

Gubernatorial election in November

Under the previous regulation, the minimum age requirement to contest for regional head positions was also 30, but it was based on the time of nomination.

This amendment means that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, can contest in the gubernatorial election set in November this year.

Kaesang, born on Dec. 25, 1994, will meet the stipulated minimum age by the time elected governors in various provinces are inaugurated on Jan. 1, 2025.

He studied in Singapore at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Jokowi attended his son's graduation ceremony in 2019.

Expected to contest in Central Java or Jakarta

Kaesang is expected to contest for governor in Central Java or Jakarta, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Kaesang, who is currently leading in the Central Java gubernatorial survey, would not have been eligible to contest for the regional head position under the previous regulation as he would still be 29 when KPU is scheduled to announce their nominations for eligible candidates on Sep. 22, 2024.

Should he contest the gubernatorial election for Jakarta, he might compete against former Indonesia presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, who has been hinting at the possibility of his participation as a candidate in the November election.

Anies previously contested against Kaesang's older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, during the presidential election.

Top image via @Kaesang/YouTube

On a keto diet but craving ice cream? Visit this ice cream parlour at Owen Road.

Apparently healthy food can be delicious too.

July 03, 2024, 12:13 PM

Jae Liew lost her voice during filming for 'I Not Stupid 3', had to voice record certain scenes while in Japan

A+ for dedication.

July 03, 2024, 12:13 PM

4 home-based chefs to helm the kitchen at Chef X restaurant from Jul. 2024 to Feb. 2025

The chefs will be on rotation for four to eight weeks each.

July 03, 2024, 12:12 PM

Song Fa opens Teochew dining concept at Paragon serving pig's trotter fried rice, orh nee crème brûlée & more

Comforting meal.

July 03, 2024, 12:10 PM

Sri Lanka's popular Ministry of Crab opening at Dempsey, on Jul. 3, 2024

Crab-tivating meal.

July 03, 2024, 12:07 PM

Korean BBQ restaurant opens at Tampines 1 with oakwood smoke-grilled chicken, oxtail & more

Yum.

July 03, 2024, 12:06 PM

Japanese warabi mochi chain opens 3rd outlet at Takashimaya

Nyam.

July 03, 2024, 12:05 PM

40 people injured, 4 in intensive care after Air Europa flight encounters severe turbulence

The turbulence occurred over the Atlantic ocean, just off the coast of Brazil.

July 03, 2024, 11:55 AM

Hassan Sunny donates S$10,000 he got from grateful Chinese football fans to S'pore children's home

He previously said that he would donate the money to charity.

July 03, 2024, 11:41 AM

Car flips after collision with another car in Bedok, 4-year-old passenger among 9 injured

Two male car drivers, aged 44 and 57, and seven car passengers, aged between 4 and 77, suffered minor injuries.

July 03, 2024, 10:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.