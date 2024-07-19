Indian travel influencer dies after falling down mountain en route to waterfall

A gander at Aanvi Kamdar's Instagram page reveals a glimpse of a happy life.

With a steady stream of posts documenting her adventures across the globe, the 26-year-old Indian influencer had made a name for herself dishing out nifty travel and lifestyle guides, such as hidden gems in India and budget activities in London.

That was until her untimely death on Jul. 16, when she slipped and fell down a valley.

On the way to waterfall

Kamdar fell while she was hiking with seven other friends to Kumbhe Waterfall in Maharashtra, according to The Independent.

She lost her footing and tumbled down a gorge near Raigad at around 10:30am, said police officers.

Police and local emergency crews were called to the scene, where one rescuer said: "She had fallen about 300-350 feet (90-100m). Despite reaching her, rescuing her was challenging due to her injuries and heavy rain, so we used a vertical pulley."

Authorities in the area stated Kamdar was lifted out after a six-hour rescue operation, but died later that day in a local hospital.

"Very dangerous" spot

Kamdar's Instagram currently has about 300,000 followers, many of which flocked to her page to mourn her death.

They shared their condolences in the comments section of the final reel posted before her passing on Jul. 16.

In between such comments, there were also those of incensed supporters who condemned some media outlets' coverage of the accident.

They said that by including details from the police, which indicated that Kamdar had supposedly been filming an Instagram reel when she fell, "sensationalised" the news of Kamdar's passing and painted her in a bad light.

"At least she died doing what she loved," wrote someone.

Top images via @theglocaljournal/Instagram and @FirastiSwapnil/YouTube