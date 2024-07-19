Back

Indian travel influencer dies after falling down mountain en route to waterfall

Rest in peace.

Julia Yee | July 19, 2024, 05:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A gander at Aanvi Kamdar's Instagram page reveals a glimpse of a happy life.

With a steady stream of posts documenting her adventures across the globe, the 26-year-old Indian influencer had made a name for herself dishing out nifty travel and lifestyle guides, such as hidden gems in India and budget activities in London.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aanvi Kamdar - Travel & Lifestyle (@theglocaljournal)

That was until her untimely death on Jul. 16, when she slipped and fell down a valley.

On the way to waterfall

Kamdar fell while she was hiking with seven other friends to Kumbhe Waterfall in Maharashtra, according to The Independent.

She lost her footing and tumbled down a gorge near Raigad at around 10:30am, said police officers.

Police and local emergency crews were called to the scene, where one rescuer said: "She had fallen about 300-350 feet (90-100m). Despite reaching her, rescuing her was challenging due to her injuries and heavy rain, so we used a vertical pulley."

Authorities in the area stated Kamdar was lifted out after a six-hour rescue operation, but died later that day in a local hospital.

"Very dangerous" spot

Kamdar's Instagram currently has about 300,000 followers, many of which flocked to her page to mourn her death.

They shared their condolences in the comments section of the final reel posted before her passing on Jul. 16.

In between such comments, there were also those of incensed supporters who condemned some media outlets' coverage of the accident.

They said that by including details from the police, which indicated that Kamdar had supposedly been filming an Instagram reel when she fell, "sensationalised" the news of Kamdar's passing and painted her in a bad light.

"At least she died doing what she loved," wrote someone.

Top images via @theglocaljournal/Instagram and @FirastiSwapnil/YouTube

Man at India airport gets handwritten boarding pass during worldwide IT shut down

Back to simpler times.

July 19, 2024, 06:42 PM

S'pore boy, 19, dies after seizure at home in 2020, parents sue hospital for S$900,000

The parents claimed the hospital was negligent.

July 19, 2024, 06:18 PM

S'pore Ah Pek style slippers sold for S$1,645 in Saudi Arabia

High fashion indeed.

July 19, 2024, 06:10 PM

All 62 crew on 2 ships that caught fire off Pedra Branca accounted for, 2 sent to SGH via helicopter

16 of the crew were rescued by a Singapore navy frigate while another six were rescued by Malaysia.

July 19, 2024, 06:04 PM

S'pore girl, 14, including parents of young children, arrested during island-wide drug operation

Parents of children as young as nine months were arrested during the operation.

July 19, 2024, 05:36 PM

SIA ION service centre in S'pore & reservation hotlines facing issues due to global IT outage

No impact on SIA flights, which are operating as scheduled.

July 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

LTA enforcement camera seen along path in Jurong, targeting errant cyclists & PMD riders

Aren't cyclists allowed on pedestrian footpaths? Well, yes, but there are rules.

July 19, 2024, 05:02 PM

Major global IT outage involving Microsoft hits S'pore services

The crash has been reportedly linked to cybersecurity software.

July 19, 2024, 04:32 PM

Changi Airport affected by global IT systems crash, some check-ins done manually

Ground staff are assisting passengers.

July 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

Car overturns near Home Team Academy along Old Choa Chua Kang Road

Driver, 30 and passenger, 31, conveyed conscious to hospital.

July 19, 2024, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.