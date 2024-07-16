Back

Korean restaurant featured in 'Vincenzo' opens 2nd outlet at Joo Chiat

Lee Wei Lin | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 16, 2024, 11:58 AM

If you've watched K-dramas like "Vincenzo" or "Ghost Doctor", you might have seen snippets of ilmiri, a Korean fusion restaurant.

And if you want to try it out for yourself, the restaurant has opened its second outlet at Joo Chiat.

They opened their first outlet near Clarke Quay last year.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The restaurant has a seating capacity of 70 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's the link to its menu.

It also offers weekday lunch specials from 11:30am to 3pm.

Image via ilmiri's website.

Image via ilmiri's website.

And here's what we tried:

Beef Mari S$47.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Served on a hot grill were these marinated meat rolls with spring onions, which comes with your choice of stew.

You can choose between beef or pork for the meat rolls.

As for the stew, you can choose either the Korean tofu stew, the soybean paste stew, or the kimchi stew.

We especially enjoyed the juicy grilled meat rolls. The stew was refillable, which was the cherry on top.

Cloud Cheese Jjimdak S$41.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Stringy mozzarella cheese atop braised chicken, vegetables, rice cakes, potatoes, and glass noodles.

As cheese lovers, we enjoyed how a generous amount of cheese was given and how the cheese paired well with the ingredients in the dish.

With good jjimdak being so difficult to find in Singapore, we appreciate that this comfort food is done right here.

Perfect for sharing with family or friends.

Crunchy Potato S$17.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

A thick potato pancake drizzled with sour cream sauce.

Chicken Pancake S$17.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The chicken was well-seasoned. Surprisingly, its consistency was a lot chewier than expected — close to a jeon (Korean pancake).

Stir-Fried Pork S$28.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This stir-fried pork dish was served with fresh and pickled vegetables on the side.

The staff recommended that we wrap the meat and vegetables together to create a ssam (food wrap).

The meat on its own was marinated well and we appreciated that it was good enough (and not too salty) to eat on its own.

Buldak Noodle S$22.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

These noodles will taste sweet upon your first bite before the spice hits, and it hits hard.

Kimchi BBQ Nacho S$24.90++

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This Korean-Mexican fusion dish consists of bulgogi (beef or pork) atop cheese nacho chips, guacamole, cherry tomatoes, and nacho cheese.

It felt like the textures and taste profiles changed with every bite, which kept things interesting, and us reaching out for more.

ilmiri has GST and service charge.

This was a media preview at ilmiri.

ilmiri Joo Chiat

Address: 467 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427678

Opening hours: 

Mondays to Fridays: 11:30am to 3pm & 5pm to 11pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 3pm & 5pm to 11pm

Top images by Celeste Ng 

